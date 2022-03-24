Video
Thursday, 24 March, 2022, 9:20 AM
Mamata to visit Birbhum, vows strict action

Published : Thursday, 24 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

KOLKATA, Mar 23: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that she will be visiting the violence-hit Birbhum district soon where at least eight people, including two children, were charred to death and nearly a dozen houses were set ablaze on Tuesday in a suspected fallout of the murder of a ruling TMC panchayat official.
"Will be going to violence-hit Birbhum district on Thursday to take stock of the situation....have also postponed visit as other political parties huddling there," Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The Chief Minister also promised to take strict action against those found guilty in the Birbhum violence. "Action will be taken against perpetrators of violence in Birbhum, irrespective of their political colours," the Bengal CM said at a programme.
    -ZEE NEWS



