Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 March, 2022, 9:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Russia accuses US of hindering Ukraine talks

Published : Thursday, 24 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155

MOSCOW, Mar 23: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday accused the United States of seeking to hinder Moscow's talks with Ukraine aimed at ending the almost month-long conflict.
"The talks are tough, the Ukrainian side constantly changes its position. It's hard to avoid the impression that our American colleagues are holding their hand," Lavrov told students in Moscow.
He added that "the Americans simply see it as disadvantageous for them for this process to finish swiftly," claiming "they are counting on continuing to pump up Ukraine with weapons".
Lavrov referred to "provocative statements" about Soviet-era MiG fighter planes -- apparently referring to Poland's offer to send its MiG-29 fighter jets via a US air base, which the US rejected -- and Ukraine's pleas for sending extra Stinger missiles.
The United States "apparently wants to keep us in a state of military action as long as possible", the Russian minister said.
Lavrov said that Russia needed to "stand firm".
"Western countries want to play some kind of intermediary role but we have red lines".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mamata to visit Birbhum, vows strict action
Medical workers welcome patients at Israeli field hospital
Russia accuses US of hindering Ukraine talks
Indians cut down on necessities as Ukraine war inflates prices
Hope state takes strict action against violence: Modi
Ukrainian  firefighters putting out a fire after Russian shelling
Putin appoints veteran reformer Chubais int’l envoy
India, Australia calls for effective 'code of conduct' in S China Sea


Latest News
PM greets Tigers for winning ODI series in South Africa
Sadhan Chandra calls for climate-smart investment in food sector
Tigers conquer the African plains
Students to get DNCC Mayor’s Scholarship
Single burner at Tk 990, double burners at Tk 1,080 proposed
Child drowns in Chattogram
Pakistan PM fined Rs 50,000 for violating election code
BUET signs a MoU with GPH Ispat
Apologise to people for 'misdeeds': Fakhrul urges govt
IGP urges police personnel to stay away from crime
Most Read News
PM greets Tigers for winning ODI series in South Africa
NATO invites Zelensky to address summit via videolink
4 of a family burnt in Badda gas cylinder blast
Russia could use nuclear weapons if existence threatened
Japan Ambassador in Dhaka ITO Naoki hands over massage of greetings
National football team reach Maldives
Air Vice Marshal MA Awal Hossain, Air Commander of Birshrestho Motiur Rahman
Bangladesh: Coronavirus found among 134 persons, one dies
Affected families to get financial aid
Pakistan PM fined Rs 50,000 for violating election code
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft