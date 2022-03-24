Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 March, 2022, 9:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Indians cut down on necessities as Ukraine war inflates prices

Published : Thursday, 24 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179

KOLKATA, Mar 23: Many Indians are cutting down on fried food and even vegetables as the Ukraine war inflates the prices of items from edible oils to fuel, threatening a sputtering recovery in the consumption-based economy after two years of battling     COVID-19.
Consumers in Asia's third-largest economy are feeling the bite as companies pass on higher costs since the invasion, battling the first hikes in five months this week in the prices of diesel and petrol, as well as more expensive vegetable oils.
"God only knows how we will manage this level of price rise," said Indrani Majumder, the sole earner in a family of four in the eastern city of Kolkata, adding that the past two years of the pandemic had halved salaries.
These days, her family eats more boiled food to save on the cost of edible oil, she said. It is just one of almost a dozen homes where people said they were taking similar steps.
India's economy expanded at a pace slower than expected in the quarter from October to December, and economists forecast a further dent to growth in the current one, as high fuel prices increase inflation.
Private consumption contributes the largest share of gross domestic output, at nearly 60 percent.
But since the invasion late in February, which Russia calls a "special operation", Indian firms have raised prices of milk, instant noodles, chicken and other key items from about five percent to 20 percent.
About 800 million of a population of nearly 1.4 billion received free government supplies of staple foods during the pandemic, and even small price rises now can mean a knock for their budgets.
Families' finances could stay anaemic for the third year in a row, warned Pronab Sen, formerly India's chief statistician.
"The process of rebuilding savings was only beginning post the pandemic," he added. "Because of this latest shock, they will have to cut back on consumption."
Surging global prices of crude have prompted companies in the import-dependent nation to raise retail prices of petrol and diesel twice this week. India imports 85 percent of its crude oil, which has seen prices rise nearly 50 percent this year.
The South Asian nation is also the world's biggest importer of edible oil, shipping in nearly 60 percent of its needs.
But the price of palm, the country's most widely consumed edible oil, has jumped 45 percent this year. And supplies of sunflower oil, which Ukraine and Russia produce in large quantities, have been disrupted.
Some wholesalers said their sales of edible oil had fallen by a quarter in the past month as prices rose.
These factors helped keep India's retail inflation in February above the central bank's comfort level of 6 percent for the second month in a row, while the wholesale rate was more than 13 percent.
"The timing of input price inflation could not have been worse in the context of a slowing consumption trend," financial services firm Jefferies said in a note.
The central bank has said it is monitoring crude and commodity prices ahead of its next monetary policy meeting in early April. But markets do not expect the Reserve Bank of India to change key rates, as it looks to prioritise growth.
This stance compares with global central banks, which have either raised rates or are weighing whether to do so to curb inflation. For instance, policymakers of the US Federal Reserve called this week for big rate hikes in May.
For consumers, there is little relief in sight.
The Confederation of All India Traders estimates input costs for makers of consumer durables and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) to rise another 10 to 15 percent this month as fuel prices rise, an expense destined to be passed on to the final consumer.
In Kolkata, vegetable vendor Debashis Dhara said higher transport costs would bump up vegetable prices by a further five percent this week. His sales have already halved since February.
India's Mother Dairy and Amul raised milk prices by nearly five percent this month, while FMCG companies such as Hindustan Unilever and Nestle are charging more for items such as instant noodles, tea and coffee.
Broiler chicken prices have jumped nearly 45 percent in six months to a record 145 rupees ($1.90) a kg this week, as key feed ingredients corn and soymeal have become costlier after supplies from the Black Sea region were affected.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mamata to visit Birbhum, vows strict action
Medical workers welcome patients at Israeli field hospital
Russia accuses US of hindering Ukraine talks
Indians cut down on necessities as Ukraine war inflates prices
Hope state takes strict action against violence: Modi
Ukrainian  firefighters putting out a fire after Russian shelling
Putin appoints veteran reformer Chubais int’l envoy
India, Australia calls for effective 'code of conduct' in S China Sea


Latest News
PM greets Tigers for winning ODI series in South Africa
Sadhan Chandra calls for climate-smart investment in food sector
Tigers conquer the African plains
Students to get DNCC Mayor’s Scholarship
Single burner at Tk 990, double burners at Tk 1,080 proposed
Child drowns in Chattogram
Pakistan PM fined Rs 50,000 for violating election code
BUET signs a MoU with GPH Ispat
Apologise to people for 'misdeeds': Fakhrul urges govt
IGP urges police personnel to stay away from crime
Most Read News
PM greets Tigers for winning ODI series in South Africa
NATO invites Zelensky to address summit via videolink
4 of a family burnt in Badda gas cylinder blast
Russia could use nuclear weapons if existence threatened
Japan Ambassador in Dhaka ITO Naoki hands over massage of greetings
National football team reach Maldives
Air Vice Marshal MA Awal Hossain, Air Commander of Birshrestho Motiur Rahman
Bangladesh: Coronavirus found among 134 persons, one dies
Affected families to get financial aid
Pakistan PM fined Rs 50,000 for violating election code
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft