Emirates boosts services to Melbourne

Emirates has announced the second daily flight on its Dubai-Melbourne route, served by its double-decker A380 aircraft. Starting 1 May, the airline will offer customers fourteen weekly services from Dubai to Melbourne, says a press release.

The additional daily frequency between Dubai and Melbourne will grow Emirates' seats to over 1,000 a day totaling 700,000 a year between the airline's global Dubai hub and Victoria, with 516 seats on each flight.

Emirates' inaugural flight to Australia arrived in Melbourne in 1996. Since then, it has carried more than 11 million passengers on this key route. Emirates flights to Australia will soar to 42 weekly flights in May, with the airline's flagship flying to Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Customers of Emirates and Qantas have access to an expansive network of destinations thanks to the codeshare partnership between the two airlines. In addition to over 120 destinations that Emirates flies to, its customers currently have access to nearly 30 Australian destinations through the partnership.







