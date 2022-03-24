

Islami Bank clients now can transfer fund to their bKash accounts

They can avail the service using 'Transfer Money' of the Islami Bank's 'CellFin' app. After receiving money to bKash account, customers can do almost all day-to-day financial transactions from sending money, cashing out, utility bill payment, merchant payment to mobile recharge, etc. through bKash wallet, says a press release.

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd and country's largest Mobile Financial Service provider bKash have jointly inaugurated the service at a city hotel on Tuesday. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd; Kamal Quadir, CEO of bKash and senior officials of both the organizations were present at the event.

To transfer fund, customers need to register to the Islami Bank's mobile app 'CellFin'. After log in to CellFin app, they need to click 'Transfer Fund' option. In next step, customers have to select 'bKash' and enter account number, source account and amount. In last step, users need to enter CellFin app PIN number and tap to 'Confirm' button to complete the transaction. Upon successful transaction, customer will get SMS notification. For this fund transfer, Bangladesh Bank provided limit will be applicable.

On the occasion of launching this joint service, customers adding money of Tk 3000 or above within 9am to 5pm through Islami Bank's CellFin app will get Tk 50 instant cashback. A customer can enjoy the offer once during the campaign till April 30, 2022. The cashback amount will reach to the Add Money destination wallet.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd, said, "Islami Bank is providing Shariah based and state of the art Fintech technology banking service to 16 million customers across the country. Our CellFin App has opened up a new horizon of alternative banking for the customers. Collaboration with bKash will benefit the customers of both the organizations and increase the dynamism in country's financial sector. In future, we will be continuing to expand our services to more new technologies and platforms."

Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer of bKash, said, "Integrating with our customer-centric digital transaction technology, now banks can provide more creative services to a wide range of customers in an effective way. This joint service of bKash and Islami Bank will further accelerate financial inclusion, and make transactions easier, time and cost saving for all."

Islami Bank, established in 1983, currently has 384 branches and 221 sub-branches across the country. It is the largest commercial bank in the country with 2,426 ATM-CRM booths and 2,685 agent-banking outlets across the country. With this latest integration, 34 commercial banks in the country are now connected to the largest Add Money network of bKash.







