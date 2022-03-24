Bangladesh Bank allows banks to issue contactless debit, prepaid cards

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Tuesday allowed banks and other financial institutions to issue near field communication-based contactless debit and prepaid cards.

The central bank also set the maximum limit for a particular transaction through NFC-based contactless debit and prepaid card payments at Tk 3,000.

Prior to the approval, the NFC technology was only used in credit cards. A BB circular issued in this regard said that the NFC-based credit card transaction had gained popularity.

Introducing the technology in debit and prepaid-based transaction is expected to increase electronic transaction, it said.

The central bank also relaxed the use of PIN and two-factor-authentication requirements for the NFC-based contactless debit and prepaid cards.

The card issuing entities, however, will have to issue notification to its customers on each transaction. The issuers of the cards are also allowed to set the maximum number of daily transaction limit for their customers. The BB said that the NFC technology could be introduced in the case of 'EMVCo' compliant debit and prepaid cards.

BB data showed the number of issued cards including debit, credit and prepaid cards in the country stood at 2.87 crore in January 2022.

Of the cards, the number of debit, credit and prepaid cards were 2.56 crore, 18.89 lakh and 11.98 lakh respectively. The transaction through debit, credit and prepaid cards increased by 31.9 per cent or Tk 6,548.2 crore in a span of 13 months.

In January 2022, transactions through debit, credit and prepaid cards increased to Tk 27,072.5 crore from Tk 20,524.3 crore in December 2020.

Debit card transactions increased to Tk 24,701 crore in January 2022 from Tk 18,795.6 crore in December 2020.

Credit card transactions stood at Tk 2,138.4 crore in January 2022 from Tk 1,560.9 crore 13 months ago. Prepaid card-based transactions reached Tk 233.1 crore from Tk 167.8 crore.











