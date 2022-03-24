

Prizes were distributed among winners of Bangladesh Jewellers Samity











Prizes were distributed among winners of Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (BAJUS) run Jewellery Expo raffle at a ceremony held at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital on Wednesday. There are 12 prizes worth Tk 25 lakh for the visitors who made it to the fair compound and dropped duly filled coupons into the designated boxes recently at three-day expo. Abdul Kuddus from Mirpur gets Tk 10 lakh as 1st prize, Tarun Poddar from India gets Tk 5 lakh as 2nd prize. 10 lucky persons, who visited the expo stalls anytime during the fair and participated in the draw, have bagged Tk 1 lakh each as the third prizes. Journalists also get prizes.