IBBL Cumilla Zone holds business conference

Cumilla Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organised Business Development Conference recently at a hotel in Cumilla. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank addressed the conference virtually as Chief Guest, says a press release.Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director addressed as special guest. Md. Nayer Azam, Deputy Managing Director, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Md. Mahboob Alam and Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice Presidents, A S M Rezaul Karim and Mohd. Enayet Ullah Siddiquee, Executive Vice Presidents also addressed the programme.Shahidullah Majumder, Head of Cumilla Zone presided over the function. Head of branches, Head of Investment and Foreign Exchange departments and sub-branch in-charges under the zone attended the conference.