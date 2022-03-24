AIBL holds programme on Sukuk Issuance in Bangladesh



A day long Executive Development Programme (EDP) on 'Sukuk Issuance in Bangladesh: Concept, Structuring and Fund Management' organized by Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited Training and Research Institute (AIBTRI) was held at Al-Arafah Tower on Wednesday, says a press release.Managing Director (Current Charge) of the Bank S M Jaffar was present as Chief Guest in the programme.Researcher of International Shariah Research Academy For Islamic Finance Mezbah Uddin Ahmed discussed about the topic of the EDP.AIBTRI Director General Md. Abdul Awwal Sarker presided over the programme. Among others Deputy Managing Directors Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Muhammad Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan, Md. Abdullah Al Mamun and Senior Executives of the Bank participated the Development Programme.