Thursday, 24 March, 2022, 9:18 AM
Home Business

US announces deal with UK to end steel, aluminum tariffs

Published : Thursday, 24 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

WASHINGTON, March 23: The United States on Tuesday announced an agreement with Britain to end tariffs on steel and aluminum imports imposed by former president Donald Trump.
"By allowing for a flow of duty-free steel and aluminum from the UK, we further ease the gap between supply and demand for these products in the United States," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement.
"And by removing the UK's retaliatory tariffs, we reopen the British market to beloved American products."
The deal was the latest in a series of efforts by President Joe Biden to settle trade spats with US allies, some of which were long-running and others started under the Trump administration.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cheered the announcement of the deal "with our American friends."
"This is fantastic news and a very welcome boost to our steel and aluminum industries," he said on Twitter.
Washington and London in January announced the start of negotiations to end the dispute, which began in 2018 when Trump imposed levies of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum imports from Britain and other nations to protect US industry.
US companies for years have struggled to compete with the glut of supply coming out of China, but Trump penalized close trade partners citing national security concerns, which worsened relations with major US allies.    -AFP


