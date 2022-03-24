

Huawei, BUET set up ICT Academy to develop talent network

An opening ceremony of the academy was held on Wednesday at the BUET Council Building with Zunaid Ahmed Palak, ICT State Minister, attending as the chief guest in the presence of Pan Junfeng, CEO of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd. and Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder, Vice-chancellor of BUET, says a press release.

The ICT Academy has been established as a non-profit education program where the learners will be provided training and learning solutions to meet the needs of the ICT sector. Another major intention of this academy is to create a talent ecosystem for the ICT sector. The participants will be given a chance to communicate with more than 3,000 instructors from around the world.

There will be 83 certification programs on 19 different subjects as per current plan. The course and certification will be coordinated by Huawei Authorized Information and Network Academy (HAINA). At the end, students will be given three types of grade certificates based on their achievements from this ICT Academy - Associate, Professional, and Expert.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, ICT State Minister, said "We have seen what are the features of Huawei BUET ICT academy are and how it will be beneficial to the students and teachers. UNDER the MoU between Huawei and BUET the both parties have established this academy in a short period. I would like to congratulate and share my sincere appreciation to Huawei for setting up this academy in BUET."

BUET Vice-chancellor Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder said, "We are delighted to collaborate with Huawei for establishing this ICT Academy. This academy will contribute significantly to the existing curriculum of BUET as well as help the aspiring learners to develop themselves by acquiring hands-on experience and get insights about the industry."

Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd. CEO Pan Junfeng said, "In 2013, Huawei initiated its ICT Academy, a school-enterprise cooperation project, to help build a talent ecosystem. Huawei is happy to extend this project to Bangladesh as well. Driven by the idea 'We are in Bangladesh, for Bangladesh,' Huawei ICT Academy will strive for excellence through a collaboration of the young learners with academics and industry experts."

"BUET as an engineering and technology university has always been at the forefront of producing skilled workforce for the industry. I hope this collaboration with Huawei to establish an ICT Academy will strengthen that process further" shared Professor Dr. Abdul Jabbar Khan, Pro Vice-chancellor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).

Prof. Dr. Md. Rubaiyat Hossain Mondal, Director, IICT, BUET said, "Emerging innovations in ICT will provide sustainable growth and transform the economy, productivity, and job market. This ICT Academy will strengthen the linkage between academia and industry, offer cutting-edge ICT Training, and contribute to developing skilled manpower in Bangladesh"









