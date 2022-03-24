Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 March, 2022, 9:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UK budget targets living costs as inflation spikes

Published : Thursday, 24 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113

LONDON, March 23: Britain unveils Wednesday a budget update aimed at easing a cost of living crisis, as data revealed inflation spiking to a three-decade high on soaring energy prices.
Annual inflation accelerated to 6.2 percent in February from 5.5 percent in January, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement ahead of finance minister Rishi Sunak's budget announcement.
Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak delivers his budget speech before parliament at about 1245 GMT.
He will pledge to "stand by" hard-working families and outline plans to help with the rising cost of living, according to the Treasury.
"The further rise in inflation... adds to the pressure on the Chancellor to offset more of the cost of living crisis," noted Capital Economics analyst Paul Dales.
The last time the British inflation rate was higher was in March 1992 when it stood at 7.1 percent.
Countries across the world are battling surging inflation fuelled by rocketing commodity prices over the Ukraine war and after nations exited pandemic lockdowns.
The Bank of England has warned that inflation will surge even higher in the coming months as Russia's Ukraine invasion sparks major price gains for crude oil, domestic energy and food prices.
Sunak faces widespread calls, even from fellow Tory MPs, to help ease household living costs, with reports suggesting he could delay a jobs tax hike due next month.
Spiking domestic electricity and gas costs were a key factor in February's broad-based price gains, according to the ONS.
"Inflation rose steeply in February as prices increased for a wide range of goods and services, for products as diverse as food to toys and games," added ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner.
"The price of goods leaving UK factories has also been rising substantially and is now at its highest rate for 14 years."
Spiking global inflation has forced central banks around the world to lift interest rates, including the BoE which last week lifted borrowing costs to 0.75 percent. Sunak has also hinted at cutting motor fuel duty to help ease household budgets.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Indian airline sector seeing revival
Emirates boosts services to Melbourne
Islami Bank clients now can transfer fund to their bKash accounts
People must be ready to pay more for commodities: NBR chief
Bangladesh Bank allows banks to issue contactless debit, prepaid cards
EU in final push for Big Tech crackdown
Prizes were distributed among winners of Bangladesh Jewellers Samity
IBBL Cumilla Zone holds business conference


Latest News
PM greets Tigers for winning ODI series in South Africa
Sadhan Chandra calls for climate-smart investment in food sector
Tigers conquer the African plains
Students to get DNCC Mayor’s Scholarship
Single burner at Tk 990, double burners at Tk 1,080 proposed
Child drowns in Chattogram
Pakistan PM fined Rs 50,000 for violating election code
BUET signs a MoU with GPH Ispat
Apologise to people for 'misdeeds': Fakhrul urges govt
IGP urges police personnel to stay away from crime
Most Read News
PM greets Tigers for winning ODI series in South Africa
NATO invites Zelensky to address summit via videolink
4 of a family burnt in Badda gas cylinder blast
Russia could use nuclear weapons if existence threatened
Japan Ambassador in Dhaka ITO Naoki hands over massage of greetings
National football team reach Maldives
Air Vice Marshal MA Awal Hossain, Air Commander of Birshrestho Motiur Rahman
Bangladesh: Coronavirus found among 134 persons, one dies
Affected families to get financial aid
Pakistan PM fined Rs 50,000 for violating election code
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft