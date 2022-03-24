UK budget targets living costs as inflation spikes

LONDON, March 23: Britain unveils Wednesday a budget update aimed at easing a cost of living crisis, as data revealed inflation spiking to a three-decade high on soaring energy prices.

Annual inflation accelerated to 6.2 percent in February from 5.5 percent in January, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement ahead of finance minister Rishi Sunak's budget announcement.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak delivers his budget speech before parliament at about 1245 GMT.

He will pledge to "stand by" hard-working families and outline plans to help with the rising cost of living, according to the Treasury.

"The further rise in inflation... adds to the pressure on the Chancellor to offset more of the cost of living crisis," noted Capital Economics analyst Paul Dales.

The last time the British inflation rate was higher was in March 1992 when it stood at 7.1 percent.

Countries across the world are battling surging inflation fuelled by rocketing commodity prices over the Ukraine war and after nations exited pandemic lockdowns.

The Bank of England has warned that inflation will surge even higher in the coming months as Russia's Ukraine invasion sparks major price gains for crude oil, domestic energy and food prices.

Sunak faces widespread calls, even from fellow Tory MPs, to help ease household living costs, with reports suggesting he could delay a jobs tax hike due next month.

Spiking domestic electricity and gas costs were a key factor in February's broad-based price gains, according to the ONS.

"Inflation rose steeply in February as prices increased for a wide range of goods and services, for products as diverse as food to toys and games," added ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner.

"The price of goods leaving UK factories has also been rising substantially and is now at its highest rate for 14 years."

Spiking global inflation has forced central banks around the world to lift interest rates, including the BoE which last week lifted borrowing costs to 0.75 percent. Sunak has also hinted at cutting motor fuel duty to help ease household budgets. -AFP











