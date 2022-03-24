

GP partners with MoPME for school connectivity

Primary and Mass Education State Minister Md Zakir Hossen MP, MoPME Secretary Md. Aminul Islam Khan were the chief guest and the special guest respectively at the event presided over by Directorate of Primary Education Director General Alamgir Mohammed Monsurul Alam.

GP CEO Yasir Azman attended the event also as the Special Guest with GP Chief Business Officer (Acting) Nasar Yousuf, in attendance. All the additional and joint secretaries of the respective ministry, DGs from other directorates of MoPME were also present at the event.

The MoPME has collaborated with GP for connecting 65,000 government primary schools through 4G data connectivity and Wi-Fi router. Under the partnership, GP will be providing all the required WTTX routers and 20 GB data connectivity. This will enable children from around the nation to get access to education, unfolding endless possibilities for us as a country.

State Minister Md Zakir Hossen, said, "The government has been taking multi-faceted steps to bring everyone under digital facilities for realizing the dream of Digital Bangladesh. As part of our continuous efforts, this time, we are deploying connectivity solutions to a total of 65 thousand primary school which will open new opportunities to access education for those studying at primary schools from every corner of the country. I would like to thank Grameenphone for extending their all-out support in this regard and we hope to co-create more of such initiatives to leverage the demographic dividend and tap into the 4IR opportunities."

Yasir Azman said: "Our vision of a Digital Bangladesh will materialize into a sustainable reality when we can empower our youth to become future-fit and equip them with digital skills to reap the benefits of the ongoing digitalization. To enlighten the future generation with the power of knowledge, the government of Bangladesh has taken the initiative to connect 65000 primary schools with internet solutions. This is indeed just the start of a revolution, and we are thrilled to be a part of this journey. Today's children will be the leaders of tomorrow and making them future-ready will enable us to achieve our goal of becoming a modernized and poverty free nation.

The main objective of this collaboration is to connect all the 65,000 primary schools with efficient and user-friendly data solutions. With a smart school concept in mind, this collaboration will also focus on smart surveillance and attendance, online school, smartboard facility, and many more, which will all be connected through these Wi-Fi solutions.











