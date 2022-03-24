Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 March, 2022, 9:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

GP partners with MoPME for school connectivity

Published : Thursday, 24 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Business Desk

GP partners with MoPME for school connectivity

GP partners with MoPME for school connectivity

Grameenphone (GP), the tech service leader and connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh, has recently collaborated with the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education (MoPME) to extend 4G connectivity facility to 65 thousand government primary schools.  
Primary and Mass Education State Minister Md Zakir Hossen MP, MoPME Secretary Md. Aminul Islam Khan were the chief guest and the special guest respectively at the event presided over by Directorate of Primary Education Director General Alamgir Mohammed Monsurul Alam.
GP CEO Yasir Azman attended the event also as the Special Guest with GP Chief Business Officer (Acting) Nasar Yousuf, in attendance. All the additional and joint secretaries of the respective ministry, DGs from other directorates of MoPME were also present at the event.
The MoPME has collaborated with GP for connecting 65,000 government primary schools through 4G data connectivity and Wi-Fi router. Under the partnership, GP will be providing all the required WTTX routers and 20 GB data connectivity. This will enable children from around the nation to get access to education, unfolding endless possibilities for us as a country.  
State Minister Md Zakir Hossen, said, "The government has been taking multi-faceted steps to bring everyone under digital facilities for realizing the dream of Digital Bangladesh. As part of our continuous efforts, this time, we are deploying connectivity solutions to a total of 65 thousand primary school which will open new opportunities to access education for those studying at primary schools from every corner of the country. I would like to thank Grameenphone for extending their all-out support in this regard and we hope to co-create more of such initiatives to leverage the demographic dividend and tap into the 4IR opportunities."
Yasir Azman said: "Our vision of a Digital Bangladesh will materialize into a sustainable reality when we can empower our youth to become future-fit and equip them with digital skills to reap the benefits of the ongoing digitalization. To enlighten the future generation with the power of knowledge, the government of Bangladesh has taken the initiative to connect 65000 primary schools with internet solutions. This is indeed just the start of a revolution, and we are thrilled to be a part of this journey. Today's children will be the leaders of tomorrow and making them future-ready will enable us to achieve our goal of becoming a modernized and poverty free nation.
The main objective of this collaboration is to connect all the 65,000 primary schools with efficient and user-friendly data solutions. With a smart school concept in mind, this collaboration will also focus on smart surveillance and attendance, online school, smartboard facility, and many more, which will all be connected through these Wi-Fi solutions.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Indian airline sector seeing revival
Emirates boosts services to Melbourne
Islami Bank clients now can transfer fund to their bKash accounts
People must be ready to pay more for commodities: NBR chief
Bangladesh Bank allows banks to issue contactless debit, prepaid cards
EU in final push for Big Tech crackdown
Prizes were distributed among winners of Bangladesh Jewellers Samity
IBBL Cumilla Zone holds business conference


Latest News
PM greets Tigers for winning ODI series in South Africa
Sadhan Chandra calls for climate-smart investment in food sector
Tigers conquer the African plains
Students to get DNCC Mayor’s Scholarship
Single burner at Tk 990, double burners at Tk 1,080 proposed
Child drowns in Chattogram
Pakistan PM fined Rs 50,000 for violating election code
BUET signs a MoU with GPH Ispat
Apologise to people for 'misdeeds': Fakhrul urges govt
IGP urges police personnel to stay away from crime
Most Read News
PM greets Tigers for winning ODI series in South Africa
NATO invites Zelensky to address summit via videolink
4 of a family burnt in Badda gas cylinder blast
Russia could use nuclear weapons if existence threatened
Japan Ambassador in Dhaka ITO Naoki hands over massage of greetings
National football team reach Maldives
Air Vice Marshal MA Awal Hossain, Air Commander of Birshrestho Motiur Rahman
Bangladesh: Coronavirus found among 134 persons, one dies
Affected families to get financial aid
Pakistan PM fined Rs 50,000 for violating election code
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft