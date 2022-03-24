Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 March, 2022, 9:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asian markets extend gains after Wall St rally

Published : Thursday, 24 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118

HONG KONG, March 23: Asian markets extended gains Wednesday, tracking a rally in New York, on optimism that the Federal Reserve's plan to hike interest rates will help bring inflation under control.
While there remains plenty of concern about the war in Ukraine, analysts said some confidence had seeped back into trading floors as investors bet on consumer resilience and economies continue to reopen.
Fed boss Jerome Powell said Monday that the central bank was prepared to act more aggressively on lifting borrowing costs if inflation -- already at a 40-year high -- does not fall quickly enough.
Officials lifted rates last week by a quarter of a point but some have advocated hikes of half a point, a view Powell suggested he was open to, adding that he was happy the economy was strong enough to withstand such a move.
While the faster and steeper rate of hikes would make it costlier for investors to borrow, commentators said the Fed's stance gave them confidence it could get a grip on prices.
"We are positive for equities for this year," Seema Shah, of Principal Global Investors, told Bloomberg Television.
She added that while the near-term outlook would be challenging with recession risks rising, "we still think the US economy is pretty good fundamentally".
"Faster hikes are clearly going to help inflation come down," which may reduce the need for a longer tightening campaign.
All three main indexes on Wall Street rallied Tuesday, with the Nasdaq piling on two percent.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Indian airline sector seeing revival
Emirates boosts services to Melbourne
Islami Bank clients now can transfer fund to their bKash accounts
People must be ready to pay more for commodities: NBR chief
Bangladesh Bank allows banks to issue contactless debit, prepaid cards
EU in final push for Big Tech crackdown
Prizes were distributed among winners of Bangladesh Jewellers Samity
IBBL Cumilla Zone holds business conference


Latest News
PM greets Tigers for winning ODI series in South Africa
Sadhan Chandra calls for climate-smart investment in food sector
Tigers conquer the African plains
Students to get DNCC Mayor’s Scholarship
Single burner at Tk 990, double burners at Tk 1,080 proposed
Child drowns in Chattogram
Pakistan PM fined Rs 50,000 for violating election code
BUET signs a MoU with GPH Ispat
Apologise to people for 'misdeeds': Fakhrul urges govt
IGP urges police personnel to stay away from crime
Most Read News
PM greets Tigers for winning ODI series in South Africa
NATO invites Zelensky to address summit via videolink
4 of a family burnt in Badda gas cylinder blast
Russia could use nuclear weapons if existence threatened
Japan Ambassador in Dhaka ITO Naoki hands over massage of greetings
National football team reach Maldives
Air Vice Marshal MA Awal Hossain, Air Commander of Birshrestho Motiur Rahman
Bangladesh: Coronavirus found among 134 persons, one dies
Affected families to get financial aid
Pakistan PM fined Rs 50,000 for violating election code
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft