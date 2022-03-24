

Smart Technologies starts selling Sony products in BD

The grand opening of first-ever SONY-SMART flagship show-room has been launched at the capital's Jahir Smart Tower's ground floor on Begum Rokeya Sharani, Taltola, at Agargaon, says a press release.

Industry Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun MP as the Chief Guest inaugurated the show-room through cake cutting on Tuesday.

Sony South-East Asia President Atsushi Endo virtually presented at the event as the special guest while Smart Technology (BD) Ltd Managing Director Mohammad Zahirul Islam was on the chair.

Addressing the event as the Chief Guest Industry Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said, 'Around four months ago, I was presented at the contract signing ceremony between Sony and Smart. But I don't think that the Smart Technologies could marketed the products within this very short time amid pandemic. For this I appreciate all the officials of the Smart Technologies.'

The Industry Minister also hope that the Smart Technologies will market the genuine Sony products across the country. Besides he asked the Smart Technologies to set up plant to produce Sony products in Bangladesh.'

Sony South-East Asia President Atsushi Endo said. 'The Smart Technologies has been leading the Bangladesh's ICT market for a long time. To be a part of this 20-year business reputation, Sony feels proud and lucky. From now on Smart Technologies will lead the Sony's consumer electronics business in Bangladesh. I am sure that the new flagship show-room at Jahir Smart tower will lead the consumer electronics market to a bright future.'

Smart Technology (BD) Ltd Managing Director Mohammad Zahirul Islam said, 'Globally the IT, ICT and electronics products are coming under one umbrella. The Smart Technologies is not out of this digital conversion. That is why the Smart Technologies as the first ICT-company marketing the electronics products. We have signed contract with SONY. Today we have launched Smart Television.'

Mohammad Zahirul Islam also said, 'The government has already allocated land against us at the High-tech Park. Once our factory at the place be ready, we will manufacture strong-quality products in the country. Our main goal is to manufacture made in Bangladesh products in our plan and marketed the products in the local market as well as exporting to different countries.

Among others, Deputy Managing Director of the Smart Technologies SM Mohibul Hasan and other high officials were present at the flagship show-room launching event.

On November 26, 2021, Smart Technology (BD) Ltd, one of the leading IT companies in the country, signed an agreement with Japanese conglomerate Sony Corporation as the official distributor to market electronics products and related services.

Smart Technology (BD) Ltd has been marketing IT products in Bangladesh for a long time. The company is currently marketing IT products of about 85 world-class brands.









Bangladeshi leading technology-product marketing company Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd has started selling the electronics and related services of Japanese Sony Corporation.The grand opening of first-ever SONY-SMART flagship show-room has been launched at the capital's Jahir Smart Tower's ground floor on Begum Rokeya Sharani, Taltola, at Agargaon, says a press release.Industry Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun MP as the Chief Guest inaugurated the show-room through cake cutting on Tuesday.Sony South-East Asia President Atsushi Endo virtually presented at the event as the special guest while Smart Technology (BD) Ltd Managing Director Mohammad Zahirul Islam was on the chair.Addressing the event as the Chief Guest Industry Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said, 'Around four months ago, I was presented at the contract signing ceremony between Sony and Smart. But I don't think that the Smart Technologies could marketed the products within this very short time amid pandemic. For this I appreciate all the officials of the Smart Technologies.'The Industry Minister also hope that the Smart Technologies will market the genuine Sony products across the country. Besides he asked the Smart Technologies to set up plant to produce Sony products in Bangladesh.'Sony South-East Asia President Atsushi Endo said. 'The Smart Technologies has been leading the Bangladesh's ICT market for a long time. To be a part of this 20-year business reputation, Sony feels proud and lucky. From now on Smart Technologies will lead the Sony's consumer electronics business in Bangladesh. I am sure that the new flagship show-room at Jahir Smart tower will lead the consumer electronics market to a bright future.'Smart Technology (BD) Ltd Managing Director Mohammad Zahirul Islam said, 'Globally the IT, ICT and electronics products are coming under one umbrella. The Smart Technologies is not out of this digital conversion. That is why the Smart Technologies as the first ICT-company marketing the electronics products. We have signed contract with SONY. Today we have launched Smart Television.'Mohammad Zahirul Islam also said, 'The government has already allocated land against us at the High-tech Park. Once our factory at the place be ready, we will manufacture strong-quality products in the country. Our main goal is to manufacture made in Bangladesh products in our plan and marketed the products in the local market as well as exporting to different countries.Among others, Deputy Managing Director of the Smart Technologies SM Mohibul Hasan and other high officials were present at the flagship show-room launching event.On November 26, 2021, Smart Technology (BD) Ltd, one of the leading IT companies in the country, signed an agreement with Japanese conglomerate Sony Corporation as the official distributor to market electronics products and related services.Smart Technology (BD) Ltd has been marketing IT products in Bangladesh for a long time. The company is currently marketing IT products of about 85 world-class brands.