BD may lose veg exports to UK as Dhaka airport scanner goes out of order

Bangladeshi vegetable exports to Britain have been at a standstill for the past 10 days as the only scanner at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka is currently out of order.

On the other end of the supply chain, Bangladeshi businesses in the UK are consequently staring at the prospect of losing ground in the vegetable market.

On Saturday, Bangladeshi expatriates were left disappointed at not being able to buy produce from back home at New Spitalfields Market in East London, the largest wholesale vegetable market in Britain.

Atiqur Rahman, one of the owners of Anika Fruit & Veg Ltd in the market, said he had not received a consignment of goods from Bangladesh for the past two weeks. He has racked up losses worth around £20,000 in this period.

"They're (exporters) saying that the scanner at the airport is out of order. How does an airport operate with only one scanner?" he wondered.

Bangladeshi businesses in the UK said exporters are only able to send produces worth £32 million against an annual demand of £100 million. And, if Bangladeshi vegetables can be supplied to Turkish, African and East European businesses in the UK, then the market will be worth £500 million.

Sohel Ahmed, the owner of Meridian Vegetables UK, said they cannot sell all varieties of vegetables Bangladesh produces because many are banned in Britain. "Those that are still permitted have not been coming for two weeks."

He has a few boxes of banana stems, bottle gourds, arums, betel nuts and palms from Bangladesh in his shop. Usually, on the weekend, he keeps 40 to 50 boxes of each item. The shop supplies vegetables to groceries across Britain.

Rafiq Haider, president of the British Bangladeshi Vegetable Importers Association, said the market for Bangladeshi produce is gradually slipping away because of the irregular supplies.

In Bangladesh, exporters are ruing the potential loss of earnings due to the absence of a functional scanner at the Dhaka airport.

One of them, Uttam Kumar of Dhaka, said the latest disruption caused by the scanner trouble is the third in six months. "We're losing our place in the market while the European businesses are becoming more dependent on other countries for supplies."

President of Bangladesh Fruits, Vegetables and Allied Products Exporters' Association SMA Zahangir Hossain said the UK only allows vegetables scanned through machines it has authorised to pass through its borders. The Dhaka airport previously had two such scanners.

But one of them is permanently out of order while the other is prone to malfunction. The airport has an alternative scanner for Europe-bound produce. Qatar Airways transports some vegetables to the UK via the Middle-Eastern country, but only two tonnes of products can be transported along the route at a time. Also, the expenses related to the service has made it difficult for exporters to rely on the route, said Zahangir.

-bdnews24.com
















