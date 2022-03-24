Video
Thursday, 24 March, 2022, 9:17 AM
BSEC approves Mercantile Bank to float Tk 5b bond  

Published : Thursday, 24 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Business Correspondent

The regulatory body Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has approved the Mercantile Bank's bid for floating Tk5 billion perpetual bond.  
The approval was given at a meeting of the commission chaired by BSEC chairman Prof Shibli Rubaiyat-ul Islam on Tuesday. Mohammad Rezaul Karim, Executive Director and Spokesperson of BSEC, gave this information after the meeting of the commission.
He said the commission had approved Mercantile Bank's proposal for a permanent bond of Tk5 billion. Of the moneyTk4.5 billion will be issued through private placement. The remaining Tk500 million will be issued through public offer. The face value of each unit of the bond is Tk5000. Coupon rates of the bonds range from 6 per cent to 10 per cent.
The bond will be issued to financial institutions, mutual funds, insurance companies, listed banks, regional rural banks, trusts, organizations, autonomous institutions and other eligible investors and general investors. The money raised through this bond issue is Mercantile Bank Extra Tier-1 capital that will strengthen the foundation.
UCB Investment Limited will act as the trustee of this bond. IDLC Investment Limited is the issue manager and IDLC Finance Limited is the lead arranger.








