

Cost of Uttara Lake Dev Project to rise by 53.41pc to Tk 55cr

Meanwhile, Taka 29.34 crore has been spent under the project till June 2021.

Planning Commission officials said the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) met on May 31, last year after receiving upgradation proposals from the Ministry of Housing and Public Works.

Following the recommendations of that meeting, the project was recommended to the next meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC). If approved, it will be implemented by the RAJUK by June 2023.

Originally the project was approved in ECNEC meeting on 21 May 2014 for execution at an estimated cost of Tk 37.32 crore. Now the cost will increase by around Tk 55 crore.

Mamun-al-Rashid, member of the commission said there was no master plan or study report on the project at the time of preparation of the original DPP. The cost has increased due to developing a master plan, survey and cleaning of lake water.

Construction of walkway, earth filling, shore conservation, waste removal, office equipment, inspection pit, environmental survey management cost, consultancy cost and repair of other installations.

He further said that if the project is implemented, it will enhance the aesthetic beauty and recreational facilities in the area by improving the natural environment by protecting Uttara Lake from encroachment, walk around and increasing pollution prevention and water holding capacity through diversion drainage.

As per the project proposal, at present about 5 to 6 lakh people live here. However, there is no water reservoir except the lake. The connection of the lake with the surrounding river is not active enough.

As a result, when it rains, water logging occurs. Moreover, there is no infrastructural facility to enjoy the beauty around the lake.

The project cost increases for new work components, construction of retaining wall, catch pit and waste bin installation. Existing limb dissection: bridge construction, box culvert, arboriculture, vehicle purchase, existing culvert rehabilitation and dewatering limbs.

As the cost of construction of box culverts and bridges in the approved DPP is not realistic, it is incorporated in the cost estimates as per the updated rate schedule that the expenditure in this sector has increased a lot.









