Berger Fosroc opens Construction Chemicals Plant in Bangladesh

Berger Fosroc Limited, a Joint Venture between Berger paints Bangladesh Limited and Fosroc International of the United Kingdom inaugurated its state-of-the-art Construction Chemicals Plant in Narayanganj on Tuesday

Fosroc International, a flagship company of JMH Group with 80 years of experience and footprint in 70+ countries, and Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, an institution with a global legacy of over 250 years.

With their latest Cement Grinding Aids, Admixture Products and Joint Sealant among many great new products and technology, Berger Fosroc Limited is determined for the infrastructural development and advancement of Bangladesh, says a press release.

The Plant was inaugurated by Planning Minister M. A. Mannan, MP, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson; Alhaj Nazrul Islam Babu, Member of Parliament; Kuldip Singh Dhingra, Chairman, Berger Paints Group; Rupali Chowdhury, Managing Director, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, Dr. James M Hay and Mrs. Fitriani Hay, Chairman, JMH Group; and Ian Watt, CEO, JMH Group, in the presence of distinguished customers, vendors, service providers, contractors, consultants, and Berger Fosroc family.

On this occasion, the Planning Minister M. A. Mannan, MP, said, "With the increasing demand for infrastructure in Bangladesh, it is expected that the construction and other related industries will witness remarkable growth over the coming few years. Berger Fosroc Limited's state-of-the-art Construction Chemicals Plant is all to provide a superior 'construction chemical solution' towards highest of quality infrastructure products."

Kuldip Singh Dhingra, Chairman, Berger Paints Group, said, "Berger has always focused on catering to the construction industry as much as possible while keeping the consumers' convenience in mind. The Berger Fosroc Limited Construction Chemicals Plant inaugurated in Narayanganj has been a great initiative. It will undoubtedly deliver great results to all sectors of the construction industry!"

Rupali Chowdhury, Managing Director, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, said, "We are ecstatic to conceive the potential of this new Plant, and how it can change the game in the local construction chemical business with international standard items. We are proud to have JMH Group as our associate in this new endeavor".

Dr. James M Hay, Chairman, JMH Group, said, "We are pleased to bring this Construction Chemicals Plant in Narayanganj., Dhaka. This new factory will help serve the Construction Chemical requirements of the country with an aim in providing a superior 'constructive solution' for a durable and sustainable quality of infrastructure projects."











