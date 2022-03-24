Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 March, 2022, 9:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Berger Fosroc opens Construction Chemicals Plant in Bangladesh

Published : Thursday, 24 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165
Business Desk

Berger Fosroc Limited, a Joint Venture between Berger paints Bangladesh Limited and Fosroc International of the United Kingdom inaugurated its state-of-the-art Construction Chemicals Plant in Narayanganj on Tuesday
Fosroc International, a flagship company of JMH Group with 80 years of experience and footprint in 70+ countries, and Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, an institution with a global legacy of over 250 years.
With their latest Cement Grinding Aids, Admixture Products and Joint Sealant among many great new products and technology, Berger Fosroc Limited is determined for the infrastructural development and advancement of Bangladesh, says a press release.
The Plant was inaugurated by Planning Minister M. A. Mannan, MP, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson; Alhaj Nazrul Islam Babu, Member of Parliament; Kuldip Singh Dhingra, Chairman, Berger Paints Group; Rupali Chowdhury, Managing Director, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, Dr. James M Hay and Mrs. Fitriani Hay, Chairman, JMH Group; and Ian Watt, CEO, JMH Group, in the presence of distinguished customers, vendors, service providers, contractors, consultants, and Berger Fosroc family.
On this occasion, the Planning Minister M. A. Mannan, MP, said, "With the increasing demand for infrastructure in Bangladesh, it is expected that the construction and other related industries will witness remarkable growth over the coming few years. Berger Fosroc Limited's state-of-the-art Construction Chemicals Plant is all to provide a superior 'construction chemical solution' towards highest of quality infrastructure products."
Kuldip Singh Dhingra, Chairman, Berger Paints Group, said, "Berger has always focused on catering to the construction industry as much as possible while keeping the consumers' convenience in mind. The Berger Fosroc Limited Construction Chemicals Plant inaugurated in Narayanganj has been a great initiative. It will undoubtedly deliver great results to all sectors of the construction industry!"
Rupali Chowdhury, Managing Director, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, said, "We are ecstatic to conceive the potential of this new Plant, and how it can change the game in the local construction chemical business with international standard items. We are proud to have JMH Group as our associate in this new endeavor".
Dr. James M Hay, Chairman, JMH Group, said, "We are pleased to bring this Construction Chemicals Plant in Narayanganj., Dhaka. This new factory will help serve the Construction Chemical requirements of the country with an aim in providing a superior 'constructive solution' for a durable and sustainable quality of infrastructure projects."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Indian airline sector seeing revival
Emirates boosts services to Melbourne
Islami Bank clients now can transfer fund to their bKash accounts
People must be ready to pay more for commodities: NBR chief
Bangladesh Bank allows banks to issue contactless debit, prepaid cards
EU in final push for Big Tech crackdown
Prizes were distributed among winners of Bangladesh Jewellers Samity
IBBL Cumilla Zone holds business conference


Latest News
PM greets Tigers for winning ODI series in South Africa
Sadhan Chandra calls for climate-smart investment in food sector
Tigers conquer the African plains
Students to get DNCC Mayor’s Scholarship
Single burner at Tk 990, double burners at Tk 1,080 proposed
Child drowns in Chattogram
Pakistan PM fined Rs 50,000 for violating election code
BUET signs a MoU with GPH Ispat
Apologise to people for 'misdeeds': Fakhrul urges govt
IGP urges police personnel to stay away from crime
Most Read News
PM greets Tigers for winning ODI series in South Africa
NATO invites Zelensky to address summit via videolink
4 of a family burnt in Badda gas cylinder blast
Russia could use nuclear weapons if existence threatened
Japan Ambassador in Dhaka ITO Naoki hands over massage of greetings
National football team reach Maldives
Air Vice Marshal MA Awal Hossain, Air Commander of Birshrestho Motiur Rahman
Bangladesh: Coronavirus found among 134 persons, one dies
Affected families to get financial aid
Pakistan PM fined Rs 50,000 for violating election code
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft