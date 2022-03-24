Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 March, 2022, 9:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Ukraine war stokes food security fears in BD

Published : Thursday, 24 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170

Disruptions in imports following Russia's invasion of Ukraine have hiked up staple prices in Bangladesh, a top commerce ministry official said on Tuesday, amid growing concerns over food security.
Bangladesh largely depends on Russian and Ukrainian markets for the bulk of its annual wheat and oilseed imports.
Russia's multipronged assault on Ukrainian territory, which began on Feb. 24, has been followed by a host of sanctions against Moscow, with major international companies pulling out of the market and some Russian banks banned from the Swift payment system that is key for money transactions worldwide.
The sanctions and the volatile situation in Eastern Europe have resulted in a sharp increase in prices for staples in the South Asian nation of 170 million people.
"Due to the Ukraine war, the prices of essentials were fluctuating in the international market," Commerce Ministry Senior Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh told Arab News. "Large importers were hesitant to open new letters of credit for importing wheat and edible oil, which triggered a price hike in the market."
The increasing prices have forced the government to launch on Sunday a special food subsidy program for some of its poorest citizens.
"Ten million people will be entitled to receive this food support," Ghosh said, adding that the aid was aimed mostly at rural areas and will initially run for six weeks, until the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which starts on April 1. But the program will be an additional burden for the country where COVID-19 disruptions over the past two years have pushed an estimated 26 percent of the population into poverty - a rise of over 5 percentage points since pre-pandemic times.
Dr. Ahsan H. Monsur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh, told Arab News it will not be easy to keep the program running, as the government is already subsidizing the prices of energy and fertilizer, which increased during COVID-19 lockdowns.
"It will be a great achievement for the government if they can successfully disburse the food aid to 10 million people since it's a huge number," he said. "I think the total subsidy amount for this year may cross the figure of $1.1 billion.
"Due to COVID-19 issues, there was already a disruption in the global supply chain," Monsur said, adding that the quality of life of Bangladeshis has already been "severely impacted." "The Ukraine war just added a blow to the existing situation."
    -Arab News


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Indian airline sector seeing revival
Emirates boosts services to Melbourne
Islami Bank clients now can transfer fund to their bKash accounts
People must be ready to pay more for commodities: NBR chief
Bangladesh Bank allows banks to issue contactless debit, prepaid cards
EU in final push for Big Tech crackdown
Prizes were distributed among winners of Bangladesh Jewellers Samity
IBBL Cumilla Zone holds business conference


Latest News
PM greets Tigers for winning ODI series in South Africa
Sadhan Chandra calls for climate-smart investment in food sector
Tigers conquer the African plains
Students to get DNCC Mayor’s Scholarship
Single burner at Tk 990, double burners at Tk 1,080 proposed
Child drowns in Chattogram
Pakistan PM fined Rs 50,000 for violating election code
BUET signs a MoU with GPH Ispat
Apologise to people for 'misdeeds': Fakhrul urges govt
IGP urges police personnel to stay away from crime
Most Read News
PM greets Tigers for winning ODI series in South Africa
NATO invites Zelensky to address summit via videolink
4 of a family burnt in Badda gas cylinder blast
Russia could use nuclear weapons if existence threatened
Japan Ambassador in Dhaka ITO Naoki hands over massage of greetings
National football team reach Maldives
Air Vice Marshal MA Awal Hossain, Air Commander of Birshrestho Motiur Rahman
Bangladesh: Coronavirus found among 134 persons, one dies
Affected families to get financial aid
Pakistan PM fined Rs 50,000 for violating election code
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft