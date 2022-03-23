Video
e-passport online portal resumes activities

Published : Wednesday, 23 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Staff Correspondent

e-passport web portal has become normal after eight days. The web portal has been seen as normal from Tuesday (March 22) noon.
From now online application submission, acceptance, distribution is running without any hindrance. As a result, applicants who recently had an appointment date will now be able to complete the application process at any time, informed the Immigration and Passport Department Bangladesh.
After the testing of new data centre and experimental activities in Jessore, it was brought back to Dhaka. Previously, there was a problem in the web portal due to technical limitations. Eventually, the persons who opted for a passport had to face troubles. After eight days, the activities came to normal.
Director General (DG) of the Immigration and Passports Department Major General Mohammad Ayub Chowdhury said the application could not be accepted for several days due to maintenance issues. The problem was fixed at 9am on Tuesday. Now the activities are going on normally.
According to sources, the Bangladesh Immigration and Passport Department announced the closure of e-passport activities on
March 15 and 16 due to 'system upgradation'. Then last March 17, there was a problem in adjusting the server to switch it on and off. This upgradation did not happen from one place. Many engineers from different parts of the country and abroad have worked together. There was a problem in web portal while doing all this. Also, the web portal where everyone applied for passport was closed.



