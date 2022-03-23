Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 March, 2022, 3:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Tajul stresses need for recycling used water

Published : Wednesday, 23 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 246
Staff Correspondent

Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Tajul islam on Tuesday put emphasize on recycling the water being used in various household and industrial purposes to prevent misuse of water.
To ensure it, he asked the authorities concerned to prepare a master plan for establishing mega sewerage treatment plants (STP) so that the unusable waste water can be used after recycling.
The minister gave the instruction while addressing a national seminar organized by the Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE) at a city hotel marking the 'World Water Day, 2022'.
In the seminar, the minister also put emphasize on fixing utility services on zonal basis in Dhaka city.
People of backward areas like Jatrabari and Old Dhaka are not getting similar civic amenities that the people of posh areas of Dhaka city like Gulshan, Banani and Dhanmondi are enjoying.
So, people of posh areas must have to pay utility prices considering their facilities. The aim of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib was to establish a country with equal development, not a country of disparity, he added.
Regarding recycling of household and industrial waste water, he said some people claimed that it's hard to recycle the used waste water. But, it's possible. Lots of countries across the world are using recycled water.
"We must have to take initiative to introduce the recycling system. To ensure it, an initiative of comprehensive management is needed," he said, adding that all institutions and industries that have the capacity to recycle water must use it.
Citing the obstacles to collecting household waters installing pipelines at all houses in Dhaka city, he said it's hard to collect used waste water from all houses installing new pipelines.
"We have to take the initiative to establish sewerage treatment plants. Collecting from the septic tanks of all houses, the water would be treated for ensuring its use."
According to the SDG, it's a must to ensure 70 percent use of surface water within 2030, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
e-passport online portal resumes activities
Battle for Mariupol rages
Tajul stresses need for recycling used water
SDG goal of clean water hinges on keeping ground water level standard: Experts  
Vendors prepare sherbet of bel fruit
Three killed in Rangamati gunfight
Three more bodies recovered 
No authority is concerned about illegal parking and unauthorised structures


Latest News
Nominating Amir Hamza a failure: Minister
Afghan girls ordered home just hours after school reopen
PM confers National Film Award-2020
State Minister calls for gender equality
BGB, BSF hold sector commander level meeting at Hili
Passengers standing in lines for hours at Kamalapur to get tickets
Russia could use nuclear weapons if existence threatened
100,000 still in Mariupol under inhumane conditions
US, EU to toughen anti-Russian sanctions, White House says
US, allies try to boot Russia out of G20
Most Read News
Russia must adhere to UN Charter, say UK and India
Cyclone Ashani: No possibility of its imapct on Bangladesh
Bangladesh sees zero Covid death
Saudi Arabia says it's not responsible for high oil prices
Global Money Week-2022 kicks off in Dhaka
Biden: India 'somewhat shaky' on Russia
India considers COVID boosters for all adults as infection rises
RMG workers go on rampage in Gazipur; Bus torched
Demonstrators hold banners and wave flags during a demonstration
50 years of Bangladesh: The real success lies with youth
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft