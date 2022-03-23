Tajul stresses need for recycling used water

Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Tajul islam on Tuesday put emphasize on recycling the water being used in various household and industrial purposes to prevent misuse of water.

To ensure it, he asked the authorities concerned to prepare a master plan for establishing mega sewerage treatment plants (STP) so that the unusable waste water can be used after recycling.

The minister gave the instruction while addressing a national seminar organized by the Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE) at a city hotel marking the 'World Water Day, 2022'.

In the seminar, the minister also put emphasize on fixing utility services on zonal basis in Dhaka city.

People of backward areas like Jatrabari and Old Dhaka are not getting similar civic amenities that the people of posh areas of Dhaka city like Gulshan, Banani and Dhanmondi are enjoying.

So, people of posh areas must have to pay utility prices considering their facilities. The aim of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib was to establish a country with equal development, not a country of disparity, he added.

Regarding recycling of household and industrial waste water, he said some people claimed that it's hard to recycle the used waste water. But, it's possible. Lots of countries across the world are using recycled water.

"We must have to take initiative to introduce the recycling system. To ensure it, an initiative of comprehensive management is needed," he said, adding that all institutions and industries that have the capacity to recycle water must use it.

Citing the obstacles to collecting household waters installing pipelines at all houses in Dhaka city, he said it's hard to collect used waste water from all houses installing new pipelines.

"We have to take the initiative to establish sewerage treatment plants. Collecting from the septic tanks of all houses, the water would be treated for ensuring its use."

According to the SDG, it's a must to ensure 70 percent use of surface water within 2030, he added.









