SDG goal of clean water hinges on keeping ground water level standard: Experts  

Achieving the indicator of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) no 6 'Clean water and sanitation for all' will not be possible unless government takes special measures to protect the water level targeting country's vulnerable areas as those areas are facing serious water crisis, experts said while talking with The Daily Observer on the occasion of World Water Day on Tuesday (22 March) with a theme 'Groundwater-Making the Invisible Visible'

It is one of 17 SDGs set by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015; the official wording is 'Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all' by 2030.

The water experts also demanded a separate law to save the water level especially the underground water across the country.

Poribesh Bachao Andolan (POBA), General Secretary Engineer Abdus Sobhan said that 1.2 -2.4 billion tonnes of siltation enters Bangladesh through various rivers every year.

"This siltation gradually fills up the bottom of the rivers and because of that the rivers' capacity of holding water is decreasing, causing the rivers to die," he said.

Highlighting this circumstances, he noted that this separate law (that they are demanding), will help in assessing the ground water level, monitoring and , in turn, will give us a guideline on what amount

of water is needed to distribute to the people facing serious water scarcity.

However, referring to a recent survey by the Water Resources Planning Agency (WARPO), he said that there is an acute crisis over ground water in Tanore in Rajshahi, Nachol in Chapainawabganj, Sapahar in Naogaon.

Focusing on the Barind tract, he also noted that since 1985-86, the Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA), has been carrying out irritation work by drawing water from deep tube wells.

As a result, the amount of water that is going down every year is not being replenished, he said.

He also mentioned that earlier, 150 to 200 bighas of land could be irrigated under a BMDA tube wells but now 50 bighas of land cannot be irrigated.

"The water is going down by 50 to 50 centimeters every year," he said.

Expressing his fear, he also said that very recently water was found somewhere below 19.75 meters before the start of the Boro season.

"Now I guess, by the end of this time, the water may go down to 21 meters and in such a situation, public will suffer from drinking water as their existing tube-wells will be left inoperative," he said.

However, amid this situation, talking with the Daily Observer, Sandha Rani Mali, a resident of Ghola village in Khulna district, under Batiaghata thana, said that she struggles every day to manage enough water for the day.

However, due to depleting levels of groundwater and increasing salinity, the village remains chronically plagued by water shortage and thousands like her continue to suffer immensely.

"Water is not rising in the tube-wells like before, I am worried about what will happen when the heat intensifies," she said while talking over phone.

Dr. Anwar Zahid Director, Groundwater Hydrology, Bangladesh Water Development Board said that the groundwater is the primary and valuable water source.

Referring to the negative acts of human, he said that the water level is being decreased due to unjustified withdrawing and polluted by human activities such as deforestation, industry, agriculture and livestock farming, sewage and wastewater, storm water runoff, oil pollution, radioactive substances, pathogens, saltwater intrusion and other acts.

Mentioning the increasing abstraction of groundwater, he also noted that the groundwater table has been lowered from low with time and permanent decline of water level.

"Such decline water level has seriously fallen at an alarming rate in urban areas and the Barind tract," he added.

When asked what steps are needed he said that people must lessen the dependency of groundwater and instead of ground water we need to focus on surface water," he said.









