Wednesday, 23 March, 2022, 3:23 PM
Three killed in Rangamati gunfight

Published : Wednesday, 23 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 243
Our Correspondent

RANGAMATI, Mar, 22: Three persons were killed and another two were injured during an exchange of fire between two local groups in Rajasthali Upazila of Rangamati on Tuesday.
The gunfight took place at about 11:00am at Natun Kechipara area. Locals said both the feuding groups exchanged fire over the kidnapping of a motorcyclist by the MLP group. Three died on the scene.  One body was identified as Ong Thoung Marma, 45.
Prior to the 2018 election, Myanmar's armed group Arakan Liberation Party was split and a portion of the group then formed Mog Liberation Party in Rangamati.
The Mog Party is believed to have a stronghold in Rajashtali Upazila and its name came up in several clashes that took place recently.
According to locals and police sources, a 7 to 8 member team of Mog Party was on its way to Kechipara after its regular patrol in Gaindya union parishad.
When the patrolling
team arrived in Balumura area between Tangkripara and Kechipara, another armed group opened fire. Both groups exchange fire for at least 30 minutes.
Later, locals spotted three dead bodies at the scene. Locals said all three deceased are members of the Mog Party and none of the deceased was identified. Police, however, did not arrive in the spot until 1:00am.
Mir Modasser Hossain, Superintendent of Rangamati police, told the Daily Observer, "We heard that firing left three people dead in Gaindya union and we are trying to get the details."


