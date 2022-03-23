Three more bodies recovered 

NARAYANGANJ, Mar 22: With the recovery of three more bodies, the death toll from Sunday's launch capsize in the river Shitalakhya at Char Sayedpur in Narayanganj with dozens of passengers rose to 11.

Bodies of two, including a child, were recovered from in front of Shah Cement Factory in Mukhapur and Haripur Power Plant at 9:00am on Tuesday while another was recovered after some time.

Abdullah Arefin, Deputy Assistant Director of the

Fire Service said rescuers pulled the bodies of a 30-year-old man and a four-year-old child from the river near Bandar Upazila's Madanganj Shah Cement Factory area on Tuesday.

It brings the death toll in the incident to 11. The authorities have already handed over eight bodies to their loved ones.

Four people, including a three-and-a-half-year-old girl, were still missing as of Monday night, according to Moniruzzaman, chief of Narayanganj Sadar River Police. The list of missing people could come down to two once the bodies of the victims retrieved on Tuesday are identified, he said.

Divers are still looking for more bodies over a search radius spanning a few kilometres, according to Arefin.

The cargo vessel MV Rupshi-9, owned by the City Group, bore down on the side of the launch, ML Ashraf Uddin-2, with great force and eventually capsized it into the water near the coal market in Sonakanda on Sunday.

The launch was heading to Munshiganj with more than 50 passengers on board at the time, according to River Police. Many of the passengers were able to swim ashore, but several others were reported missing.

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority later salvaged the launch on Monday.

The authorities also brought charges of culpable homicide against the crew of Rupshi-9. Police have since remanded eight crew members, including the ship's master Ramzan Ali, for questioning in the case.











