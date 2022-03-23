Video
DU students asked to pay waived transport, residence fees again

Admin unclear how to adjust the fees

Published : Wednesday, 23 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 246
Tausiful Islam

Students of several departments of Dhaka University (DU) have once again been asked to pay the waived transport and residence fees.
As the university was closed more than one and half year due Covid-19 spread since March 18, 2020 to October 5, 2021, the students could not take benefits of residential halls and transportation service. In the light of the students' demand, the authorities scrapped these fees and said who had already paid the fees will be adjusted next year.
But now, the authorities have not been adjusting these fees and are unclear as to how todo that.
Students are still paying Tk 1,080 as transport fee and Tk 300 to 600 as residence fee (residence fee varies as per different halls).
Students of more than 20 departments said they are now completing admission process for a new year as the examination is knocking at the door.
They allege that they are still asked to pay the waived fees although the university authorities said they would adjust the fees if anyone paid the fees last year.
Acknowledging the matter, acting Accountant of the university Md Saiful Islam said they are listing the names of the students who paid the transport and residence fees in the last
session when the university was closed.
"It is under process. They will get their money back within eight to ten days," said Saiful Islam.
However, he is not clear whether the money will be returned in cash or through some other ways to the students.


