Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 March, 2022, 3:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Price of palm oil fixed at Tk 130 per litre

Published : Wednesday, 23 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 246
Staff Correspondent

The government has fixed the palm oil price at Tk 130 per litre reducing the price by Tk 3 per litre, according to a press release of Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association issued on Tuesday.
The price of bottled soybean oil per litre, was reduced by Tk 8 on Monday and the new price is Tk 160 per litre.
Edible oil refiners and government officials fixed the price at a meeting at
the Commerce Ministry.
This new price comes just a day after the government lowered the prices of per litre bottled soybean oil by Tk 8 to Tk 160. The price of unpackaged soybean oil has been lowered by Tk 7 to Tk136 per litre.
Earlier, in the wake of rising oil prices in the international market, businesses had sought to increase cooking oil prices by the end of February.
But the Ministry of Commerce did not allow it, following which the market became unstable as refiners cut supply and wholesalers raised prices through syndication.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
e-passport online portal resumes activities
Battle for Mariupol rages
Tajul stresses need for recycling used water
SDG goal of clean water hinges on keeping ground water level standard: Experts  
Vendors prepare sherbet of bel fruit
Three killed in Rangamati gunfight
Three more bodies recovered 
No authority is concerned about illegal parking and unauthorised structures


Latest News
Nominating Amir Hamza a failure: Minister
Afghan girls ordered home just hours after school reopen
PM confers National Film Award-2020
State Minister calls for gender equality
BGB, BSF hold sector commander level meeting at Hili
Passengers standing in lines for hours at Kamalapur to get tickets
Russia could use nuclear weapons if existence threatened
100,000 still in Mariupol under inhumane conditions
US, EU to toughen anti-Russian sanctions, White House says
US, allies try to boot Russia out of G20
Most Read News
Russia must adhere to UN Charter, say UK and India
Cyclone Ashani: No possibility of its imapct on Bangladesh
Bangladesh sees zero Covid death
Saudi Arabia says it's not responsible for high oil prices
Global Money Week-2022 kicks off in Dhaka
Biden: India 'somewhat shaky' on Russia
India considers COVID boosters for all adults as infection rises
RMG workers go on rampage in Gazipur; Bus torched
Demonstrators hold banners and wave flags during a demonstration
50 years of Bangladesh: The real success lies with youth
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft