Price of palm oil fixed at Tk 130 per litre

The government has fixed the palm oil price at Tk 130 per litre reducing the price by Tk 3 per litre, according to a press release of Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association issued on Tuesday.

The price of bottled soybean oil per litre, was reduced by Tk 8 on Monday and the new price is Tk 160 per litre.

Edible oil refiners and government officials fixed the price at a meeting at

the Commerce Ministry.

This new price comes just a day after the government lowered the prices of per litre bottled soybean oil by Tk 8 to Tk 160. The price of unpackaged soybean oil has been lowered by Tk 7 to Tk136 per litre.

Earlier, in the wake of rising oil prices in the international market, businesses had sought to increase cooking oil prices by the end of February.

But the Ministry of Commerce did not allow it, following which the market became unstable as refiners cut supply and wholesalers raised prices through syndication.









