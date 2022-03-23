US calls Rohingya mass killing genocide

Bangladesh has welcomed the US declaration that Myanmar's mass killing of the Rohingya Muslim population to be a "genocide".

"We welcome the statement of the US secretary of state and we hope Myanmar will repatriate their people (Rohingya) on a priority basis," Foreign Minister Dr MK Abdul Momen told the media on Tuesday at his office.

"This US recognition has made our position stronger as Dhaka has been saying the atrocity committed against Rohingya as genocide from the beginning of the influx," he said.

US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, made the announcement at the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC on Monday saying that "The United States has concluded that genocide has been committed seven times. Today marks the eighth. I have determined that members of the Burmese military committed genocide and crimes against humanity,". The US government uses the country's pre-1989 name, Burma.

The Foreign Minister said it is good news that after Canada, the mostsuperpower like the US recognized the atrocity against Rohingya as a genocide.

Since August 25 in 2017, Bangladesh has been hosting over 1.1 million forcefully displaced Rohingyas in

Cox's Bazar district and most of them arrived there after a military crackdown by Myanmar, which the UN called a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing" and other rights groups dubbed it as "genocide".

However, Momen said if genocide takes place anywhere it should be acknowledged and the perpetrators should not go unpunished.

"That's why we say never again. We don't want to see any genocide. Unfortunately, genocide is taking place," said Momen.

Terming US a good friend of Bangladesh, Momen hoped that it will put more pressure on Myanmar so that they take back Rohingyas to their homeland in Rakhine State.

"If the repatriation efforts are expedited through this US announcement, we will be very happy," he said, adding that they are focusing on two goals - welfare of Rohingyas through repatriation and prevent repetition of genocide.

Momen said the victims of genocide must get justice and hoped that the genocide case against Myanmar filed by the Gambia at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) will get momentum.

Meanwhile, Matthew Smith, chief executive officer at Fortify Rights, termed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's announcement "historic" for the Rohingya and all people of Myanmar and also for wider efforts to prevent and remedy genocide.

"To prevent genocide, governments must at least acknowledge it 0when it happens, which is precisely what the US government did today.

United Nations (UN) member states should publicly acknowledge the Rohingya genocide in Myanmar and ensure that the UN Security Council refers the situation to the International Criminal Court (ICC)," said Fortify Rights Monday.

In November 2019, the Gambia filed a case against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice in the Hague, the UN's highest court, for failing to prevent or punish genocide against Rohingya Muslims. The case is ongoing.

In September 2018, the ICC granted the chief prosecutor jurisdiction to investigate and possibly prosecute the crime against humanity of forced deportation of Rohingyas to Bangladesh, as well as persecution and other inhumane acts.











