Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 March, 2022, 3:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

NID, driving licence forgers’ ring busted Five rounded up in city

Published : Wednesday, 23 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested five people in Dhaka on charges of forging and supplying fake NIDs and driving licences, particularly to motorcyclists.
In a press briefing on Tuesday, Commander Khandaker Al Moin, Director of RAB's media wing, said, "They put these documents together in a manner which was initially indistinguishable from the real thing."
The arrested - Golam Mostafa, 60, Jalal Bashar, 54, Muslim Uddin, 65, Minarul Islam Minni, 22, and Tareq Mridha - were nabbed from Malibagh, Basabo, Shahjahanpur and the Kotwali Police Station area on Monday.
The mastermind of the group is Mostafa, who has been involved in similar crimes since 2010, Moin said. "Another active member of the ring is abroad, performing the Umrah pilgrimage."
Terrorists, militants and Rohingya people also collected NIDs and licences from the group, according to the RAB.
Members of the ring would target individuals in front of the BRTA and Election Commission every day and also promote their trade on social media, which caught the attention of RAB's cyber monitoring cell.
"The group charged Tk 3,000 to Tk 10,000 to those seeking NIDs and driving licences urgently depending on the situation," Moin said.
App-based ridesharing motorcyclists were their chief targets, he added.  "Nothing could be done if they swindled anyone, and many accepted the risk to get their fake documents quickly."
During the initial interrogation, Mostafa revealed that they supplied 30 to 50 documents each month, delivering each NID or licence within three to seven days according to the customer's demand.
"Mostafa served jail sentences multiple times over this. He recruited members of the group as employees and replaced his crew every few years."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NID, driving licence forgers’ ring busted Five rounded up in city
Banglalink launches first digital health platform ‘Health Hub’
BNP-Jamaat hatching conspiracy to turn BD into a failed state: Parash
RAB members on Monday arrest managing director and a director of Akash Neel
Sujan, Samrat re-elected President, GS of Panchagarh AL
Five killed in road crashes
Bangabandhu’s 102nd birth anniv celebrated in New Delhi
1 shot dead by BSF in Lalmonirhat


Latest News
Nominating Amir Hamza a failure: Minister
Afghan girls ordered home just hours after school reopen
PM confers National Film Award-2020
State Minister calls for gender equality
BGB, BSF hold sector commander level meeting at Hili
Passengers standing in lines for hours at Kamalapur to get tickets
Russia could use nuclear weapons if existence threatened
100,000 still in Mariupol under inhumane conditions
US, EU to toughen anti-Russian sanctions, White House says
US, allies try to boot Russia out of G20
Most Read News
Russia must adhere to UN Charter, say UK and India
Cyclone Ashani: No possibility of its imapct on Bangladesh
Bangladesh sees zero Covid death
Saudi Arabia says it's not responsible for high oil prices
Global Money Week-2022 kicks off in Dhaka
Biden: India 'somewhat shaky' on Russia
India considers COVID boosters for all adults as infection rises
RMG workers go on rampage in Gazipur; Bus torched
Demonstrators hold banners and wave flags during a demonstration
50 years of Bangladesh: The real success lies with youth
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft