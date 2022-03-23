Banglalink launches first digital health platform ‘Health Hub’

Banglalink has officially launched 'Health Hub,'the first-ever digital health aggregator platform in Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Introduced as a feature in the MyBL app, it will be a one-stop healthcare solution for Banglalink customers only. They can avail a wide array of affordable digital health services provided by 'Health Hub' partners - Daktarbhai, DocTime and Pulse-through this platform.

State Ministerof ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, graced the launching ceremony of 'Heath Hub'as Chief Guest.

KaanTerzioglu, Group Chief Executive Officer, VEON, Erik Aas, Chief Executive Officer, Banglalink, Raihan Shamsi, Managing Director, Healthcare Information System, William Delylle, Chief Executive Officer, DocTime, and other high officials of the organizations were also present at the event.

'Health Hub's multiple facilities such as doctor consultation, insurance, self-health tracking tool, sample collection from home, medicine delivery and discounts will be offeredboth instant and long-term healthcare solutions. Banglalink customers will access the facilities by subscribing to exclusive daily, monthly and yearly packages. All details about 'Health Hub' are available on Banglalink's website and MyBL app.

Zunaid said, "Our healthcare sector has already started reaping benefits of digitalization. This kind of collaborative endeavor can accelerate the digitalization of this sector further and make medical services more accessible to our citizens. I want to thank Banglalink and all 'Health Hub' partners for coming forward with an innovative healthcare approach."

KaanTerzioglu, Group Chief Executive Officer, VEON,said,"Banglalink's launch of Health Hub is a remarkable initiative as it draws together all the main healthcare providers in the country into a single, accessible digital service that will provide major benefits for the people of Bangladesh. Health Hub also extends the portfolio of digital operator services that VEON offers."

Erik Aas, Chief Executive Officer, Banglalink,said,"Banglalink is always enthusiastic about joining forces with different organizations to make its digital platforms more impactful. Following our successful foray into a few key areas, we are partnering with renowned digital healthcare service providers to expand our horizons. As a digital aggregator, we are enabling millions of our customers to receive quality healthcare services from any corner of the country."









