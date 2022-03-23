Video
DMP arrests 58 drug dealers

Published : Wednesday, 23 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 232

The members of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 58 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Tuesday.
The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously at different parts of the metropolis from 6am of March 21, according to a DMP release.
During the anti-drug drive, police also seized 34 grams and 100 puria (small packet) of heroin, 17.877 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), 2,269 pieces of yaba tablets and five bottles of phensidyle, it said.
Police filed 40 cases against the arrestees in these connections with respective police stations under the Narcotics Control Act.     -BSS



