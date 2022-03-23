Affected families to get financial aid

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayor Md Atiqul Islam has announced financial aid for families affected in the Kalyanpur slum fire.

Each of the 279 affected families will receive Tk 5000 as per his instruction, said DNCC media release.

A fire broke out at the capital's Kalyanpur slum near Notun Bazar on Sunday. Fourteen firefighting units managed to bring the flames under control after around 2 hours. No casualties were reported in the incident. -UNB









