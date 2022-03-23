PhD compulsory for DU teachers to get promotion

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities have decided to make PhD degree a mandatory requirement for the promotion of teachers as associate professor and professor at the university.

The university also decided to reduce around 1,085 seats from the next academic sessions and scrap the 'Gha' unit from its admission test process as well as to rename the units for admission test.

The decisions have been taken at the academic council meeting held on Monday at university's Naban Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban, DU Vice-Chancellor Prof M Akhtaruzzaman said.

"The decision of making PhD a mandatory for promotion has been taken to encourage the faculties to conduct more basic and fundamental researches and develop the overall quality of the university", said Akhtaruzzaman.

'Gha' unit has been abolished to reduce the burden of the students as well as to minimize their costing, Akhtaruzzaman said, adding, "The decision will also facilitate the university admission management department to run their activities smoothly."

According the decision, there will be four units with changed name: Science unit instead of 'Ka unit', Business studies unit instead of 'Ga unit', Fine arts unit instead of 'Cha' unit and Arts, and Social Sciences and Law unit instead of 'Kha' and 'Gha' unit.

Earlier, under Gha unit, students from all background-science, arts and commerce- were allowed to sit for admission tests and switch to other faculties and institutes differing from their academic background. -BSS









