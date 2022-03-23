World Meteorological Day today

'The World Meteorological Day 2022' will be observed today (Wednesday) like other countries of the world commemorating the emergence of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) as a specialized agency of the United Nations.

The theme of this year's World Meteorological Day is 'Early Warning and Early Action, Hydro-meteorological and Climate Information for Disaster Risk Reduction'.

President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the occasion.

Both the President the Prime Minister termed the theme of the day as timely and significant and wished success of all programmes taken on the occasion of the day.

In his message, President Md. Abdul Hamid said early warning systems act as the main regulator to reduce the loss of lives and properties of the people from disaster risk.

"The Multi-Hazard Early Warning System is playing an important role in mitigating natural disaster risks in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," he said, adding that potential risks of disaster can largely be mitigated by taking effective measures based on the weather forecast before the disaster strikes.

For disaster risk reduction and disaster loss mitigation, Bangladesh needs to develop long-term strategic action plans and, adopt and implement necessary preventive measures, he said.

"We have to response through the Multi-Hazard Early Warning System and use weather, water and climate data efficiently in the rescue process," he added.

The president said Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has achieved the capability of providing accurate weather forecasts using advanced numerical models, doppler radar and analysis of satellite data.

"I hope that all the concerned agencies, including the BMD, will be able to disseminate weather and climate information, forecasts and early warnings accurately to the people through concerted efforts," he added. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said the Awami League government has been working relentlessly on disaster risk reduction, climate change and mitigating its challenges to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).














