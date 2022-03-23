Proposed hike in gas price illogical

We think energy consumer rights body's dismissal of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission -BERC's recent move to increase gas tariff is timely and realistic. Their statement in this regard, once again reiterates people's long held grudge of high gas price in the country.



We are in full agreement with the energy consumer rights body's observation that any hike in gas price, right now, is totally illogical and unfair. Increased price would only squeeze out more money from the people's pocket, already reeling from the ongoing surges in prices of daily commodities coupled with post - pandemic economic constraints.



A public hearing on gas price reportedly started at the city's BIAM auditorium on Monday. On the first day of the hearing, officials of Petrobangla and Gas Transmission Company Ltd separately placed their proposals.



If the suggestions, our energy experts made in the hearing instead of increasing gas price are taken into account, we believe will be more effective and sustainable. They have rightly pointed to Petrobangla's unfair expenses that are causing system loss and government's failure to conduct any major exploration in last 20 years aggravating the crisis only.



Our question , however, on which ground does Petrobangla raise the proposal for further gas price while it has an extra Tk 2,500 crore fund in its hand, and when its financial data book does not support its claim that it is riddled with acute financial crisis?



However, this gives us a clear idea of mismanagement, ubiquitous corruption and inefficiency our gas sector is grappling with. In order to sustain the country's small and medium industries, controlling and regulating gas price is essential. Because, we have seen in the past, how several mills and factories have closed down because of failing to afford various fuels including gas.



We fear, if gas price keeps shooting up at an indiscriminate manner, inflation will be intensified in the country by badly hitting gas dependent industries. And if manufacturing or production cost increases, it will only add an extra woe to recent price hike of daily essentials.



Most importantly, it will hamper our efforts to turn the country's economy around from the pandemic aftershocks.



Repeated hikes in gas price will only grow public discontent. We believe, Petrobangla's demand for further gas price hike is a result of a poorly planned energy policy on the part of authorities concerned. We expect conscience, compassion and reason to dictate the authorities for the greater interest of people.



The only way to restore discipline in the country's gas sector is by holding all stakeholders accountable while removing all bad eggs from the BERC.

