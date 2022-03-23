Video
Letter To the Editor

Worst air quality

Published : Wednesday, 23 March, 2022

Dear Sir
The air of Bangladesh is the most polluted in the world, according to the latest World Air Quality Report by IQAir--a global air quality data platform. Capital Dhaka ranked the second worst in terms of most air polluted cities in 2021 with PM2.5 level - 78.1, according to the report.

Central and South Asia had some of the world's worst air quality and were home to 46 of the world's 50 most polluted cities in 2021. The reading of small and hazardous airborne particles known as PM2.5 in Bangladesh averaged at 76.9 micrograms per cubic meter in the same year. The average annual PM2.5 reading recommended by the WHO is no more than 5 micrograms per cubic meter. Only 3.4% of the surveyed cities met the standard in 2021, according to data compiled by IQAir. Last year, the WHO revised its air quality guidelines saying even low concentrations caused significant health risks.

Air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year largely as a result of increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer and acute respiratory infections. 70% of global air quality-related deaths occur in Central and South Asia. Authorities concerned must take initiative to improve air quality of the country.

Alif Khan
Over email



