

Noise pollution in Dhaka is a silent killer



In Bangladesh noise pollution also termed as sound pollution which is a major health hazard. In fact, due to noise pollution millions of people in Bangladesh are exposed to a number of health risks from deafness to heart attack. On city streets noise pollution can be caused by hydraulic horns of vehicles, loudspeakers and mikes. The hydraulic horns used by buses, trucks and scooters in the crowded city streets are dangerous for human being.



The horns especially cause serious damage to children. Experts say, if a child below three years of age hears a horn emitting 100 dB of noise from a close range, he or she might lose his or her hearing power. A child's health may also be adversely affected by loud sounds from the radio, television, loud speakers and mikes, the sound of mills and factories and loud noise.



The unit of sound frequency is hertz. Human beings usually hear 15 to 20 kilohertz (KHz) frequency sound. According to WHO, generally 60 dB sound can make a man deaf temporarily and 100 dB sound can cause complete deafness. But the noise of any busy street in Dhaka has been estimated at 60 to 80 dB, with the sound of vehicles being 95 dB, loud speakers 90 to 100 dB, mills and factories 80 to 90 dB, restaurants and cinema halls 75 to 90 dB, festivals 85 to 90 dB, scooter or motorbike 87 to 92 dB and trucks and buses 92 to 94 dB. But the desired sound measure is 25 dB in the bedroom, 40 dB in the dining or drawing room, 35-40 dB in the office, 30-40 dB in the class room, 35-40 dB in the library, 20-35 dB in hospital, 40-60 dB in a restaurant and 45 dB in the city at night.



Noise pollution also causes peevish temperament, affects lungs, hampers the intellect of the children and makes them apathetic towards their studies. Noise pollution is not only an aggravation, but also a serious health risk. The WHO has established maximum allowable levels of noise. It is widely known that in many parts of Dhaka city, those levels are regularly exceeded. Noise pollution can also increase stress and blood pressure, cause troubles sleeping and concentrating, and lead to bad tempers and fights. Noise pollution can also be reduced, through passage and enforcement of laws, and increasing of public awareness about the problem and ways to reduce it.



People of Dhaka city mostly suffer from the bad effects of noise pollution. Hustle and bustle of million people where traffic congestion is a regular phenomenon almost in every road, lane and by-lane. This traffic congestion is the root cause of noise pollution as most of the motor vehicles especially buses, mini-buses and trucks have hydraulic horns and the drivers are trained to honk continuously till they get their ways clear. Other reasons for honking that creates noise pollution include reckless driving, overtaking and drivers' lack of knowledge on the impact of noise pollution. Moreover, use of brick-crushing machines in the locality and abuse of loudspeakers are other causes of noise pollution.



Noise intensity is measured in decibel (dB) units. Subject to 45 dB of noise, the average person cannot sleep. At 120 dB the ear registers pain; hearing damage begins at a much lower level, about 85 dB. Noise pollution beyond the limit destroys hearing and might even lead to the losing of one's mental balance. According to a survey of the Department of Environment (DOE), noise causes mental and physical illness among the people.



It causes tachycardia, headache, indigestion, peptic ulcer, and also affects sound sleep. Anyone may become deaf for the time being if 100 dB or more noise pollution occurs for half an hour or more in any place. Any sort of noise pollution seriously affects expecting mothers. Mothers living near big airports give birth to more crippled, deformed and immature children than those living in other places.



Although the problems of air and water pollution have received much publicity through the print media, there seems to be a lack of awareness in the case of noise pollution. Notably, environmental activists have not been vocal enough about the adverse effect of noise pollution, which is no longer just a minor health hazard. Despite being widespread, its long-term ill effects are somehow not obvious to the casual observer. At present, its pernicious effects can be felt even in district towns, not to mention big cities.



For lack of zoning laws governing growth activities in specific areas like residential, commercial, industrial, recreational, etc., we find an intermingling of disparate entities in a given area. For example, a predominantly residential area may have mills and factories. Hospitals, recreational areas such as parks, and libraries are found located within areas of heavy vehicular traffic, causing serious noise pollution as the rattling sound from two-stroke engines of auto-rickshaws and uncontrolled honking of horns by cars, trucks and buses continue all day long.



In many cases, our lack of civic sense compounds the problem. Organizers of different functions including marriage ceremonies and other social or political events install loudspeakers to play music or to deliver speeches, even in the late hours of night. They do not spare a thought that the noise they create could be a source of extreme mental agony for people living around, particularly patients, students studying for exams or those trying to rest after a hard day's work. In addition to loss of hearing, noise can produce other deleterious effects on human health and work performance. Developed countries are much more conscious about the adverse effects of noise pollution.

Dr Zubair Khaled Huq is

Family Medicine, Gerontology,

Public Health Specialist









Noise causes stress, and as most of us understand, stress is terrible for your health. In the long term, noise causes hearing loss. Individuals and communities no longer accept that noise is a natural by-product of an industrial society. New Yorkers gave noise as the leading complaint to quality to the city's life quality hotline. Adults may be the ones to have the greatest concerns about and problems dealing with noise, but children can suffer just as much, and there may be no indication as such to their parents.In Bangladesh noise pollution also termed as sound pollution which is a major health hazard. In fact, due to noise pollution millions of people in Bangladesh are exposed to a number of health risks from deafness to heart attack. On city streets noise pollution can be caused by hydraulic horns of vehicles, loudspeakers and mikes. The hydraulic horns used by buses, trucks and scooters in the crowded city streets are dangerous for human being.The horns especially cause serious damage to children. Experts say, if a child below three years of age hears a horn emitting 100 dB of noise from a close range, he or she might lose his or her hearing power. A child's health may also be adversely affected by loud sounds from the radio, television, loud speakers and mikes, the sound of mills and factories and loud noise.The unit of sound frequency is hertz. Human beings usually hear 15 to 20 kilohertz (KHz) frequency sound. According to WHO, generally 60 dB sound can make a man deaf temporarily and 100 dB sound can cause complete deafness. But the noise of any busy street in Dhaka has been estimated at 60 to 80 dB, with the sound of vehicles being 95 dB, loud speakers 90 to 100 dB, mills and factories 80 to 90 dB, restaurants and cinema halls 75 to 90 dB, festivals 85 to 90 dB, scooter or motorbike 87 to 92 dB and trucks and buses 92 to 94 dB. But the desired sound measure is 25 dB in the bedroom, 40 dB in the dining or drawing room, 35-40 dB in the office, 30-40 dB in the class room, 35-40 dB in the library, 20-35 dB in hospital, 40-60 dB in a restaurant and 45 dB in the city at night.Noise pollution also causes peevish temperament, affects lungs, hampers the intellect of the children and makes them apathetic towards their studies. Noise pollution is not only an aggravation, but also a serious health risk. The WHO has established maximum allowable levels of noise. It is widely known that in many parts of Dhaka city, those levels are regularly exceeded. Noise pollution can also increase stress and blood pressure, cause troubles sleeping and concentrating, and lead to bad tempers and fights. Noise pollution can also be reduced, through passage and enforcement of laws, and increasing of public awareness about the problem and ways to reduce it.People of Dhaka city mostly suffer from the bad effects of noise pollution. Hustle and bustle of million people where traffic congestion is a regular phenomenon almost in every road, lane and by-lane. This traffic congestion is the root cause of noise pollution as most of the motor vehicles especially buses, mini-buses and trucks have hydraulic horns and the drivers are trained to honk continuously till they get their ways clear. Other reasons for honking that creates noise pollution include reckless driving, overtaking and drivers' lack of knowledge on the impact of noise pollution. Moreover, use of brick-crushing machines in the locality and abuse of loudspeakers are other causes of noise pollution.Noise intensity is measured in decibel (dB) units. Subject to 45 dB of noise, the average person cannot sleep. At 120 dB the ear registers pain; hearing damage begins at a much lower level, about 85 dB. Noise pollution beyond the limit destroys hearing and might even lead to the losing of one's mental balance. According to a survey of the Department of Environment (DOE), noise causes mental and physical illness among the people.It causes tachycardia, headache, indigestion, peptic ulcer, and also affects sound sleep. Anyone may become deaf for the time being if 100 dB or more noise pollution occurs for half an hour or more in any place. Any sort of noise pollution seriously affects expecting mothers. Mothers living near big airports give birth to more crippled, deformed and immature children than those living in other places.Although the problems of air and water pollution have received much publicity through the print media, there seems to be a lack of awareness in the case of noise pollution. Notably, environmental activists have not been vocal enough about the adverse effect of noise pollution, which is no longer just a minor health hazard. Despite being widespread, its long-term ill effects are somehow not obvious to the casual observer. At present, its pernicious effects can be felt even in district towns, not to mention big cities.For lack of zoning laws governing growth activities in specific areas like residential, commercial, industrial, recreational, etc., we find an intermingling of disparate entities in a given area. For example, a predominantly residential area may have mills and factories. Hospitals, recreational areas such as parks, and libraries are found located within areas of heavy vehicular traffic, causing serious noise pollution as the rattling sound from two-stroke engines of auto-rickshaws and uncontrolled honking of horns by cars, trucks and buses continue all day long.In many cases, our lack of civic sense compounds the problem. Organizers of different functions including marriage ceremonies and other social or political events install loudspeakers to play music or to deliver speeches, even in the late hours of night. They do not spare a thought that the noise they create could be a source of extreme mental agony for people living around, particularly patients, students studying for exams or those trying to rest after a hard day's work. In addition to loss of hearing, noise can produce other deleterious effects on human health and work performance. Developed countries are much more conscious about the adverse effects of noise pollution.Dr Zubair Khaled Huq isFamily Medicine, Gerontology,Public Health Specialist