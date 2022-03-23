

Role of social and cultural arena in liberation war



They actively participated in the liberation war.



Besides, there were various youth organizations or clubs in the rural areas and some organizations were formed at that time some of which actively participated in the liberation war and many of them protected the common people of the area from their own area. They secretly provided medical services to many wounded freedom fighters. Many freedom fighters families and minority families would take to a safe place.



When it comes to voluntary organizations during the war of liberation, we also talk about Razakars, Al-Badrs and Assamese. The inhumans of these organizations were against our independence. They used to help Pakistani animals and show them the way.



Many times this Razakar and freedom fighter were brother but the freedom fighter did not forgive the Razakar even though they were in the same house. There was such a youth organization in Bagerhat district. The director of the organization was a young man and his father-in-law.



During the liberation war of 1971, they and their members always protected the common people of the village. He gave shelter to the minorities in his own house. One of them had a brother Razakar. He did not forgive his brother either. Like other Razakars, his brother was also killed on his orders.



Individuals with different organizational strengths in different regions formed forces for independence in their own way. For example, after Kader Siddiqui of Tangail, who was named Bagha Siddiqui. It was a large organization among the many forces formed during the war of liberation. Besides, there were many social organizations which were not known then. If there was no such organization in every village, no one would be spared from the hands of Pakistanis Area based social organizations played an unforgettable role in protecting the common people of the country.



At that time many people encouraged the freedom fighters in different ways. Through songs, through poetry, through writing in various papers and magazines.



People from all walks of life participated in the war of liberation. Culture became a tool for cultural workers. Patriotic and awakening songs of that time played a very important role during the liberation war. These songs inspired millions of freedom loving people and freedom fighters on the battlefield.



The sun has risen on the eastern horizon, today is not the day to play with flowers, the struggle of the people will continue, people will be people, 'Joy Bangla is the victory of Bengal, will be will be sure', Mora fights to save a flower These timeless songs were broadcast on Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra at that time. The contribution of teachers, artists, poets, journalists, playwrights and cultural activists is unforgettable.



During the war of liberation Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra played a very important role. Extreme letters and executioner's court are among the programs that gain popularity with daily news. M R Akhter Mukul used to read Charampatra. This program helped to inspire the Bengalis in the spirit of liberation war through satire and humor.



The people who made Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra so popular due to their tireless work are Zillur Rahman MNA, Dr. Anisuzzaman, Sikandar Abu Jafar, KalyanMitra, Abdul Ghaffar Chowdhury, Kamal Lohani, Syed Hasan Imam, Poet Nirmalendu Gun, AbdulJabbar Khan. , Renowned filmmaker andProminent cultural personalities including novelist Zahir Raihan, Hasan Imam, Ataur Rahman, author of the time-honored song 'Joy Bangla Banglar Joy' Gazi Mazharul Anwar, SohailRana, ChashiNazrul Islam, Ali Zak. Besides, Samar Das, Apel Mahmud, Rathindranath Roy, ArunGoswami, Manna Haque, Madhuri Chatterjee, M Chand, Yar Mohammad, Prabal Chowdhury, Lucky Akand, Timir Nandi, Mitali Mukherjee, Malay Ganguly, Rafiqul Alam Prom have sung in Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra. Plays an important role.



During the War of Liberation, 'Concert for Bangladesh' received a huge response from around the world. Through this concert, the incident of torture of Bengalis by Pakistani forces reached the ears of millions of people all over the world.



The plight of the Bengalis, which was reflected in the poetry of the American poet Allen Ginsberg, stirred up the war of liberation. He made an outstanding contribution to our great liberation war through poetry. The name of his poem about the war of liberation is 'September on Jessore Road'. The song 'Jessore Road' sung by MausumiBhowmik inspires the spirit of liberation war in the minds of Bengalis.



The role of social and cultural arena in the great liberation war was unforgettable. Still helping ordinary people in different ways all the time. The Bengali nation will forever remember the contribution of these organizations in the great war of liberation.

Sukanta Das Student,

Islamic University, Kushtia













