

Who is at fault, Russia or Ukraine?



Commercial transactions between the traders and investors of the neighbouring countries, with the approval of the relevant governments, can help strengthen the bilateral and multilateral relations. The win-win relations between the businesses of the countries are likely to encourage the relevant governments and the different tiers of the communities to forge further cooperation among the neighbours.



However, there is no guarantee, that despite all these, the relations between the smaller and the bigger neighbours would always remain friendly. In history many such neighbours have often fought unequal wars on different controversial grounds and obviously the bigger and powerful ones overran the smaller ones, killing thousands of unarmed civilians, destroying properties worth billions of dollars and sending millions of unarmed civilians to other countries as refugees.



Being smaller it is very challenging to survive beside the big neighbours and the smaller should be very much prudent to protect much of its rights without harming the interests of the giants in the region. It is a natural trait of the bigger to try to influence the smaller in the region to derive political and financial gains. In these situations the smaller should have minimum quality to balance their relations with the giants, without harming the interests of individual countries.



However, there are some smaller countries which without judging all these facts tend to support some big and powerful countries, hitting the egos of the other neighbours. By supporting the policies and programmes on different issues of certain big countries, the smaller entities often hurt the sentiment of the rivals of the big ones, causing commotions among the relevant countries.



In Europe being an immediate neighbour, Ukraine angered Russia by showing its fervent urge to join the North Atlantic Treaty organization (NATO), the arch rival of Russia. Ukraine wants to join NATO to secure itself from the probable Russian aggression on different pretensions based on various local and international issues.



After failing to desist its smaller neighbour to bury the intention to join NATO, Russia on February 24, last launched a devastating attack on 603,628 km2 Ukraine, a European democracy of 44 million people, bombarding its cities and closing in on the capital, Kyiv, prompting a mass exodus of refugees. With the start of military operations tanks and troops rolled in from Russia, Russian-annexed Crimea and its ally Belarus. Big cities have been shelled, neighbourhoods razed to the ground and some 3 million of Ukrainians have fled their homes over the last four weeks. Despite serious western economic sanction, Russia continues its military operation and lay siege around a number of cities including the capital Kyiv.



According to news agencies television channels on Friday, March 18, 2022, Russian strikes continued to hit the capital, Kyiv, and Kharkiv and Kramatorsk in the east, causing deaths. Missiles destroyed an aircraft repair plant near the airport in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Russian troops and separatist allies are fighting in the centre of Mariupol against nationalists. The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said on March 20 last that 902 civilians had been killed and another 1,459 wounded so far in the war in Ukraine. The office warned that the actual number is likely considerably higher.



However, at this stage, the world opinion wants that there should be an immediate ceasefire, to protect the lives of the millions Ukrainians, and properties worth billions of dollars. Steps also should be taken to rehabilitate the damaged cities and repatriate the Ukrainian refugees to their homes in Ukraine. Observe believe to ensure its security Ukraine should have chosen other diplomatic means, instead of trying to join NATO, also called the North Atlantic Alliance. It is an intergovernmental military alliance among 28 European countries and 2 North American countries, established in the aftermath of the 2nd World War following a treaty signed on April 4, 1949.



Asian diplomats believe had Ukraine been not so keen to join NATO, Russia would have found no aground to launch aggression on his neighbour, a former component state of erstwhile communist state Soviet Union, the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, existed between 1922 and 1991 with Moscow as its capital. With Russia, Ukraine, Byelorussia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, it was the largest country in the world, covering over 22,402,200 sqkm, and spanning eleven time zones. The Soviet Union had its roots in the October Revolution of 1917 when the Bolsheviks, headed by Vladimir Lenin, overthrew the Provisional Government that had earlier replaced the house of Romanov of the Russian Empire.



Diplomats also believe being a smaller entity Ukraine should not have antagonized Russia to such an extent, by abruptly inviting NATO at the doorsteps of Russia. They think Ukraine should have pursued slow but effective diplomacy otherwise to sort out its differences and ensure security from neighbouring giant Russia. However, after the Russian attack, NATO publicly refused to give membership to Ukraine for the time being. Even the European Union also now seems reluctant to consider Ukraine's application to take it in the community.



But it has been a fact that perfect diplomacy helps maintain good relations and often delays or stops military aggressions despite various prolonged contentious issues between smaller and bigger neighbours.



A seer diplomacy of Bangladesh, stopped probable India aggression, when Bangladesh Rifles (now Border Guard Bangladesh) killed 16 troops of Border Security Force of India (BSF), who intruded into Bangladesh territory at village Boroibari, on Assam Bangladesh border on April 18, in 2001 during the fag end of the first term of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister of India. Following the prompt diplomacy, Bangladesh and Indian forces returned to their original positions and restored the previous status quo.



Earlier in 1972 the founder of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman initiated the country's foreign policy based on "Friendship towards all, malice towards none"" and on the basis of that nascent Bangladesh entered into a 25-year friendship treaty with the giant India, which directly helped Bangladesh to achieve victory in the nine-month-long liberation war against Pakistan in 1971. The treaty signed in 1972 by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his India counterpart Mrs Indira Gandhi, expired in 1997 and was not renewed as all the objectives of the agreement was fulfilled.



To resolve the contentious issues Bangladesh through diplomacy pursued India to sign several deals over the last 50 years including the 1996 Gages water sharing treaty, 1974 and 2015 Land Boundary Agreements to swap enclaves adversely possessed lands. Besides different business agreements on trade, transit, transhipments and connectivity were signed in the last 13 years. Since 1972 all the agreements between the two countries were signed by the Awami League government with Indian governments led by different parties like Congress, BJP and Janata Dal.

The writer is business editor,

The Daily Observer











