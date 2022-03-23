Four killed, four injured in separate road mishaps

Four people including a woman have been killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Tangail, Sunamganj, Khulna and Mymensingh, in two days.

MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: Two college students were killed as a truck crushed them in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as Rupom Khan, 18, son of Raminur Khan, and Nishat, 19, son of Khokon khan, residents of Sarfata Village in the upazila. Both of them were eleventh graders of Mirzapur Government College.

According to locals, a truck rammed into a motorcycle carrying them in Bhaora Nayapara area in the evening, leaving Rupom dead on the spot and Nishat severely injured.

Locals rescued Nishat and admitted him to Kumudini Hospital in critical condition.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries there while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

However, the law enforcers seized the truck and arrested its driver.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mirzapur Police Station (PS) Alam Chand confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed with the PS against the truck driver in this connection.

DERAI, SUNAMGANJ: A man was killed in a road accident in Derai Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Ahad, 42, son of Latib Ullah, a resident of Kalinagar Village under Rajanagar Union in the upazila. He was a CNG driver by profession.

Local sources said Sylhet-bound passenger-laden bus hit a CNG near Hasan Raja Toron adjacent to Vard Eye Hospital in Derai at noon, leaving its driver critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: Four people were seriously injured in a road accident in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The injured are Abdur Razzak, Khan Alimul Islam, Siraj Sarder, 50, Basudev Sarker, 40.

Police and local sources said Alimul was going to Chuknagar in the morning riding by a private car along with its driver Abdur Razzak.

At around 7:30am, the private car collided head-on with a pickup van in Chakundia Culvert area on the Khulna-Satkhira Highway, which left four people seriously injured.

The injured were taken to Dumuria Upazila Health Complex and a private hospital in Khulna.

However, police seized the vehicles.

Dumuria PS OC Mehedi Hasan confirmed the incident.

GAFARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: An elderly woman, who was injured in a road accident in Gafargaon Upazila of the district, succumbed to her injuries at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Makhni Rani Biswas, 90, wife of late Bharab Chandra Biswas, a resident of Saltia area of Ward No. 1 under Gafargaon Municipality.

The deceased's son Nitai Chondro Biswas said an auto-rickshaw hit Makhni Rani in Gafargaon Fire Service Station area on the Gafargaon-Mymensingh Road in the afternoon while she was crossing the road, which left her critically injured.

Injured Makhni Rani was rushed to the MMCH, where she succumbed to her injuries at around 6pm while undergoing treatment.

Gafargaon PS OC Farooq Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any complaint is received in this regard.