Child found dead in Naogaon

MANDA, NAOGAON, Mar 22: Police recovered the body of a child in Manda Upazila of the district on Monday, one day after his missing.

The deceased was identified as Yusuf Ali, 12, son of Rezaul Islam, a resident of Katherdanga village under Kanshopara union in the upazila.

He was a student of Andariapara Govt. Primary School.

The deceased's family members said Yusuf went missing since Sunday noon.

Locals found the body with hands tied in a maize field in the village in the morning.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Manda Police Station (PS) Shahinur Rahman said police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

He said they assumed that miscreants might have plunked out the child's eye and cut off his personal part of the body.











