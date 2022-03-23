Three electrocuted in three districts

Three people have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Mymensingh, Naogaon and Jamalpur, in three days.

NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH: A young welding mechanic was electrocuted in Nandail Upazila of the district on Monday at around 12 noon.

The deceased was identified as Piyas, 25, son of Rafiqul Islam of Sherpur Dakshin Para Mahalla of the upazila.

According to sources, while working on the second floor of an under-construction house of his neighbour Shahabuddin, suddenly a rod got bended, and it came in contact with a high-powered power line hitting him. He got injured seriously.

It was confirmed by Uazila Chairman Moazzem Hossain Bhuiyan.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nandail Model Police Station (PS) Mizanur Rahman Akand said, the body was handed over for burial without an autopsy on the request of the family.

MANDA, NAOGAON: A man was electrocuted in Manda Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Alamgir Hossain, 35, a resident of Chakrajapur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Alamgir Hossain came in contact with an electric wire while he was trying to install an electric motor in a pond for irrigation at night, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered his body from the pond and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Manda PS OC Shahinur Rahman confirmed the incident.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A man was electrocuted in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Ershad Ali, 28, son of Motaleb Mia, a resident of Panchasi Village.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Ershad came in contact with an electric wire in the afternoon while he was irrigating water in a field near his house, which left him critically injured.

The family members rescued him in critical condition and took to Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.













