Wednesday, 23 March, 2022, 3:20 PM
Jewellery makers pollute Gangni market

Published : Wednesday, 23 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211
M R Alam

MEHERPUR, Mar 22: Jewellery makers are allegedly using nitric and sulphuric acids in melting gold in Gangni Upazila of the district.
Due to such acid burning to melt solid metal gold, a disgusting situation has been created in Gangni Bazar. Locals and traders in the bazaar complained to the authorities asking for effective measures in this regard.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, jewellery  shop-owners said, they are doing businesses taking permission from the administration. But the administration said, legal action will be taken, if illegal burning of acid is found.
There are 40 gold shops enlisted with the Jewellery Owners Association (JOA) in the heart of the upazila. Beyond JOA, there are also at least 17 gold shops, and there are 12 small factories for repairing and making ornaments.
In these factories, various types of ornaments are being repaired while new ornaments are made by burning acids in an open space. Over 100 workers are employed in these factories.
They are used to burn gold by burning nitric acid in order to extract the gold excluding the alloy.  Sulphuric acid is being used to enhance elegance of ornaments. The air is becoming polluted due to acid-burning smoke.
Trading and business activities are hampered in Gangni Bazar because of bitter smoke emission. Customers and pedestrians are also experiencing vitiated condition.  
The bitter odour is causing pneumonia and other respiratory problems. Many people are becoming sick.  Factory workers are also suffering from various diseases.
According to the Article 18 of the 2004 Acid Rules Gazette, no one can use any type of acid without a valid licence from the authorities concerned. But this law is ignored by gold traders.
Sushant Kumar Patra, general secretary of the JOA-Gangni, said, gold traders and workers are doing businesses with the permission of the administration. Although the acid is burnt, the smoke emitting pipe of the stove has been installed much higher from the ground. But it can't be possible to control the smoke that is spreading and mixing in the air.
Shahidul Islam, proprietor of Nasila Drug House in the town, said, the smoke and pungent smell of acid burning in the heart of the town is causing various damages; the smoke of gold melting with nitric and sulphuric acids is entering into shops; people coming to the bazaar are facing health risks.
Those who are suffering from asthma and acute breathing problem can never sit in business shops; if they run acid burning at mid-night, nobody will face such problem. He was echoed by Mokleshur Rahman, a grocer.
Alam Hossain, assistant head teacher of Gangni Pilot Secondary School, said, there are four educational institutions next to these gold factories; acid fumes are polluting academic environment; teachers cannot run teaching properly; and students are also suffering.
The usage of acid is not allowed, said Gangni Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mausumi Khanam. UNO promised to look into the matter and take necessary action.


