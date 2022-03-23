81 detained on different charges in four districts

A total of 81 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in four districts- Rajshahi, Jhenidah, Khulna and Mymensingh, in five days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 68 people have been arrested on different charges in separate drives in the city in four days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) Police, in separate drives from Sunday night till Monday morning, arrested 30 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Monday.

Among the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrant, 11 were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning, arrested 17 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Sunday.

Among the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrant, four were drug addicts and the rest was held on another charge.

Legal action has been taken against those detainees, the official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Friday night till Saturday morning, arrested 21 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Saturday.

Among the arrestees, ten had arrest warrants, six were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

JHENIDAH: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two persons along with firearms in Shailkupa Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The arrested persons are: Billal Hossain, 35, son of late Mosharraf Hossain of Jhaudia Village; and Sizan Hossain, 22, son of late Mazid Sheikh of Habibpur Village under the upazila.

RAB-6 Jhenidah Camp Company Commander Major Mohammad Shariful Ahsan said they got information that some terrorists were waiting in Garaganj area. Then a team of the elite force launched a drive there in the morning and arrested two terrorists along with firearms.

At that time a pistol, a shutter gun, one round of bullets and a foreign dagger were seized from their possessions.

After filing of a case under the Arms Act with Shailkupa Police Station (PS), the arrested were handed over to police, the RAB official added.

KHULNA: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested 10 operatives of banned Jamaatul Muslemin, a new organization of JMB ideologies, from Khalishpur area in the city on Friday night.

Commander of RAB-6 Lt Col Muhammad Mostak Ahmed disclosed it on Saturday at a press conference at the RAB-6 headquarter in Labanchara area in the city.

The arrested persons are Anwar Kabir Milon alias Middat Hossain, 50, ameer of Jamaatul Muslemin, Sohel Rana, 30, Amenul, 38, Kamrul Islam, 55, Rifat Rahman, 24, Abdur Rouf, 62, Md Sheikh Farid, 27, Abdul Aleem, 50, Md Rafiqul Islam, 46 and Talha Islam, 19, operatives of the organization.

The RAB commander said on information, a special petrol team of RAB-6 conducted an operation at Madani Nisab Madrasa situated at the second floor of the residence of Alamgir Sheikh alias Alam at 253 BIDC Road under Khalishpur PS area in the city.

"They were engaged in a secret meeting in a view to conduct devastating activities at different government establishment," he said.

RAB members arrested 10 members including Ameer of the organization from the Madrasa and seized huge jihadi books and important documents from their possession.

Lt Col Mostak, however, said Anwar Kabir was a student of a university of Saudi Arabia from 2002 to 2006. He returned to his residence in Char Fasson Upazila of Bhola and used to meet with Professor Mazid.

Mazid also the follower of the then JMB Ameer Shaikh Abdur Rahman and Shaikh Saydur Rahman, he said, adding that he was involved in bomb blasting at all 63 districts and landed in jail for long in connection of bomb blasting case.

Prof Anwar Kabir maintained relationship with JMB high command as well as JMB leader Mazid and his associates.

DB Police arrested Mazid for his suspected involvement with JMB in 2012. Later, Anwar launched Jamaatul Muslemin, a new militant organization, along with Mazid and others accomplices in 2018 in order to establish Bangladesh a so called Islamic country through oust present democratic government by arms revolution, the commander said quoting his primary confessional statement to RAB interrogating team.

The JMB Muslemin party led by its Ameer was working to recruit members for the party in several districts including Tangail, Gazipur, Jashore, Khulna, Mymensingh, Kushtia, Jamalpur and Rajshahi.

The arrested were handed over to local PS in this connection and process is underway to take legal action against them.

MYMENSINGH: A man was arrested by DB Police in connection with recovery of the body of a teenage girl in Dhobaura Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was Riva Akter, 15, daughter of Dulal Mia, an inhabitant of Madhabdi Upazila in Narsingdi District. Riva was killed on Monday after rape, police said.

The arrested man was Abdur Razzak Mondal, 60, a resident of Tanggaipara under Dhobaura Upazila.

Mymensingh DB Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shafiqul Islam said Abdur Razzak got acquainted with Riva Akter in Gazipur District. Introducing himself as a journalist, Razzak married Riva two months back. He also promised to Riva to make her a journalist. However, understanding Razzak's false promises, Riva had recently put pressure on Razzak to give her the status of wife. It made Razzak furious and at one stage, he planned to kill Riva.

On the other hand, Razzak had a dispute over land with his brother Aminul Islam. Razzak planned to frame Aminul in a murder case to grab the land and escape the pressure of Riva.

According to the plan, Razzak took Riva from Gazipur to his house in Dhobaura in the morning of March 14. There Razzak's two accomplices raped Riva first and then killed her. They later took Riva's body to Aminul's house and left it in a paddy field there.

The next day, the locals saw the body of a woman was lying in the paddy field. They instantly informed police about it.

Being informed police recovered the body from the scene.

