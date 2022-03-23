Two lakh villagers suffer for risky bamboo bridge at Gurudaspur



The photo shows school-going kids crossing the Atrai River through a risky bamboo bridge in Gurudaspur Upazila.

For decades, local people have been suffering for the long-awaited bridge. Now during this dry time, locals are crossing the river over the bamboo bridge. But during the raining time, they cross it by a ferry boat. Locals' demand for constructing the metallic bridge has been ignored for decades.

According to field sources, people of at least ten villages, and students of different schools and colleges are continuing their regular crossing over the bamboo bridge taking life risk.

The bamboo bridge over the Atrai is located at Saabgari Adharsha Bazar area of Biaghat Union in the upazila.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a good number of locals said, about 40,000 people of these villages, such as Fakir Para, Beelharibari, Hordoma, Saabgari, and Krishnanagar on the east bank, with primary school, madrasa and Beelharibari Grveyard, and Biaghat, Saabgari, Beeldahar, Gayneda Nagar and Durgapur villages on the west bank, with only one high school, madrasa, and Saabgari Haat, are using it every day.

Over two lakh people along both banks of the Atrai are directly or indirectly dependent on the bamboo-made pathway. People of two banks are used to make their daily communication by crossing the river. Besides, it is the only way for people along the east bank to communicate with district town and other areas. The pressure on the bamboo pathway goes higher during Rabi season for transporting paddy and other crops.

A visit to the spot found the bamboo bridge stretched from east to west linking localities but having a ferry boat in the middle of a gap.

Local Khokan Maji (boatman) has taken lease of the Kheyaghat (ferry ghat). Locals are ferried in exchange of paddy on a yearly basis. But other people from different areas are paying tolls on a daily basis. The toll rate included Tk 5 for bicycle, Tk 10 for motor cycle, and Tk 2 per person.

Khokan Maji, 42, said, in the last rainy season he has ferried people; but the water level has come down this dry season. So, taking tolls from locals, he has raised the bamboo bridge of 250 metre at Tk 50,000.

Ex-principal of Durgapur School & College Omar Ali, 64, said, mainly people along east bank of the river are suffering much in the absence of a bridge; there is no education institution of secondary and higher secondary level on that bank; taking life risk, students are going to their school and college by crossing the river; besides, in bringing commodities and crops, the bamboo bridge is being used despite high risk; if the proposed bridge is constructed, socio-economic development will be possible.

Class five students of Saabgari Government Primary School Raju, Sebak, Mariam, Ankhi, and Dipali said, "We scare to cross the bamboo bridge. But we have to pass it to go to school."

A local farmer, Rawshan Ali said, it is wide Chalanbeel in the east of the river; farmers face untold suffering in transporting their crops and tools; mainly during IRRI-Boro season, ferrying bullock and buffalo carts become difficult; and besides, patients including carrying mothers are deprived of proper healthcare because of the communication crisis.

Mizanur Rahman Suja, chairman of Biaghat Union, said, unlike other developed areas across the country, this area has remained underprivileged for want of roads, electricity and technology; the issues have been informed to the Bridge Minister through local MP (Member of Parliament).

Local MP Prof Abdul Quddus said, to meet the local people's demand, the construction issue has been included in the development project of the government; and very soon people of the area will see light of hope.









