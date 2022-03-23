

Members of the organized crime unit of the Kurdish Internal Security Police Force







Members of the organized crime unit of the Kurdish Internal Security Police Force, also known as Asayesh, uncover a stash of drugs concealed in construction material, during a warehouse bust in the northeastern Syrian Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli, on March 22. Kurdish security forces in northeastern Syria said they had seized more than two million captagon pills smuggled in from surrounding rebel-held areas, their biggest such bust to date. photo : AFP