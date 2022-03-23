Video
Published : Wednesday, 23 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 250

Members of the organized crime unit of the Kurdish Internal Security Police Force, also known as Asayesh, uncover a stash of drugs concealed in construction material, during a warehouse bust in the northeastern Syrian Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli, on March 22. Kurdish security forces in northeastern Syria said they had seized more than two    million captagon pills smuggled in from surrounding rebel-held areas, their biggest such bust to date.    photo : AFP


Members of the organized crime unit of the Kurdish Internal Security Police Force
