|
Members of the organized crime unit of the Kurdish Internal Security Police Force
|
Members of the organized crime unit of the Kurdish Internal Security Police Force, also known as Asayesh, uncover a stash of drugs concealed in construction material, during a warehouse bust in the northeastern Syrian Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli, on March 22. Kurdish security forces in northeastern Syria said they had seized more than two million captagon pills smuggled in from surrounding rebel-held areas, their biggest such bust to date. photo : AFP