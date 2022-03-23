Video
Bangladesh take on Iraq in 2nd semifinal today

Published : Wednesday, 23 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Hosts Bangladesh looking forward to continue their winning run as they meet Iraq in the second semifinal of second Bangabandhu Cup Int'l Kabaddi tournament scheduled to be held today
(Wednesday) at the Shaheed Noor Hossain Volleyball Stadium in the city.
The match kicks off at 3 pm.
Earlier, the host emerged as the champions of group A while Iraq sealed the last four slot as the runners-up of group B.
Bangladesh in terms of legacy of the game is far ahead of Iraq, but the physically strong Iraqi players would be arriving as a tough opponent. Bangladesh technical and tactical superiority can make the difference.
Bangladesh's skipper Tuhin Tarafder however upbeat to carry the same performance and prepared to take load of expectation of their team.
Bangladesh beat England 46-15, Malaysia 56-21 and edged past Sri Lanka 40-38 in the group stage. Iraq lost to Kenya 54-29, but upset Nepal 33-32 and defeated Indonesia to secure the last four birth.
Bangladesh skipper Tuhin Tarafder prior to the crucial semifinal match said: "We have been working hard to present the best, in one sense Iraq is not a very formidable opponent, but at the same time this is a do or die game, We'll come out all guns firing against Iraq."
Iraq was highly boosted with their nail biting win over Nepal and they want to start from where they finished. Skipper Ali Sari thinks Bangladesh is strong, but not unbeatable.
"We are not afraid of Bangladesh, we believe we can beat Bangladesh, we have observed the ins and outs of Bangladesh and we are ready to take the challenge" said Sari.     -BSS


