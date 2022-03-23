Video
Wednesday, 23 March, 2022
Home Sports

Int\'l Kabaddi

Kenya reach semis as group champions

Published : Wednesday, 23 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Int'l Kabaddi As expected defending runners-up Kenya reached the semifinal as group champions in the 2nd Bangabandhu Cup Int'l Kabaddi tournament beating Nepal by 65-19 points with five creditable 'lona' in their last group B match held on Tuesday at Shaheed Noor Hossain National Volleyball Stadium in the city.
The winners' dominated the first period of play as they took 34-10 lead at the first half with three 'lona'.
Nepal team hardly was able to offer any resistance against Kenya, who dominated all through the proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day.
Victor Oniyango of Kenya was adjudged the best player of the match for his impressive performance in the match.
Kenya earlier won against Iraq and Indonesia in their group matches.
Kenya will play the first semifinal against group A runners-up Sri Lanka scheduled to be held today (Wednesday) at the same venue at 2 pm.     -BSS


