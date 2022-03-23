Video
Bangladesh U-18 eve team face Nepal in return match today

Published : Wednesday, 23 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 253

Defending champions Bangladesh women's football take on Nepal in their crucial return match of SAFF U-18 Women's Championship scheduled to be held today (Wednesday) at JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur, India.
The match kicks off at 7.30 pm (BST).
Bangladesh secured three points from three matches while Nepal yet to open their account playing the same number of matches. Host India, who are much comfortable position in the point's table, have nine points also from the same number of outings.
Ahead of the first match, the eve team completed their training session this (Tuesday) morning at Tata Football Academy (TFA) training ground, according to a message received here from Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).
Prior to the match, defender Surma Jannat through a video message said they have got enough time to recover after the India match. All the players are physically and mentally fit and hoped to bring a good result against Nepal.
Earlier, Bangladesh got off to a winning start in the championship beating Nepal by 4-2 goals in the championship opening match, but suffered a fighting 0-1 defeat to host India in the second match.
While Nepal went down a 0-7 goal defeat to India in their championship opening match, beaten by 2-4 goals to Bangladesh and again lost to India by 1-5 goal in their return match.

Bangladesh U-18 team  
Rupna Chakma, Yasmin Akther, Etie Rani, Afeida Khandaker, Kohati Kisku, Shamsunnahar, Sohagi Kisku, Mst Eity Khatun, Nasrin Akter, Aanika Tanjum, Mst Joynob Bibi Rita, Mst Halima Akther, Rehena Akther, Sapna Rani, Mahfuza Khatun, Nouson Jahan, Shaheda Akter Ripa, Aklima Khatun, Surma Jannat, Unnoti Khatun, Lutfora Akter Lima, Nabiran Khatun and Miss Rupa.     -BSS


Bangladesh U-18 eve team face Nepal in return match today
