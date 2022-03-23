National football team reach Maldives

The Bangladesh national football team reached the Maldives safely on Tuesday afternoon to play the first FIFA International Friendly match against the Maldives scheduled to be held on

Thursday (March 24) in Male, Maldives.

A US Bangla flight, carrying the Bangladesh national football team, touched down in Maldives at 3:45 pm (BST), said a Bangladesh Football Federation press release.

The Bangladesh team will hold their training session today (Wednesday) at 8:00pm (BST), to prepare themselves for the match.

Earlier, the national booters left Dhaka for Maldives on Tuesday morning to play the first friendly match.

Bangladesh will play their second friendly match against Mongolia on March 29 in Sylhet. -BSS







