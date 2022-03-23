Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 March, 2022, 3:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

National football team reach Maldives

Published : Wednesday, 23 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 356

The Bangladesh national football team reached the Maldives safely on Tuesday afternoon to play the first FIFA International Friendly match against the Maldives scheduled to be held on
Thursday (March 24) in Male, Maldives.
A US Bangla flight, carrying the Bangladesh national football team, touched down in Maldives at 3:45 pm (BST), said a Bangladesh Football Federation press release.
The Bangladesh team will hold their training session today (Wednesday) at 8:00pm (BST), to prepare themselves for the match.
Earlier, the national booters left Dhaka for Maldives on Tuesday morning to play the first friendly match.
Bangladesh will play their second friendly match against Mongolia on March 29 in Sylhet.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Clasico thrashing could change everything for Barca, says Xavi
Medvedev, Sabalenka top seeds at ATP and WTA Miami Open
Pakistan steady after Naseem, Shaheen halt Australia in third Test
Bangladesh take on Iraq in 2nd semifinal today
Kenya reach semis as group champions
Bangladesh U-18 eve team face Nepal in return match today
National football team reach Maldives
Tigers ardent to seal series decider today


Latest News
Nominating Amir Hamza a failure: Minister
Afghan girls ordered home just hours after school reopen
PM confers National Film Award-2020
State Minister calls for gender equality
BGB, BSF hold sector commander level meeting at Hili
Passengers standing in lines for hours at Kamalapur to get tickets
Russia could use nuclear weapons if existence threatened
100,000 still in Mariupol under inhumane conditions
US, EU to toughen anti-Russian sanctions, White House says
US, allies try to boot Russia out of G20
Most Read News
Russia must adhere to UN Charter, say UK and India
Cyclone Ashani: No possibility of its imapct on Bangladesh
Bangladesh sees zero Covid death
Saudi Arabia says it's not responsible for high oil prices
Global Money Week-2022 kicks off in Dhaka
Biden: India 'somewhat shaky' on Russia
India considers COVID boosters for all adults as infection rises
RMG workers go on rampage in Gazipur; Bus torched
Demonstrators hold banners and wave flags during a demonstration
50 years of Bangladesh: The real success lies with youth
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft